Seoul police seized enough methamphetamine for an estimated 43,000 doses in an investigation into face-to-face drug deals across South Korea, the force announced on 17 November 2026. Officers valued the seizure at $3.22 million (£2.44 million) and booked 86 people.

The inquiry began in January 2025 with a tip about a methamphetamine buyer. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's narcotics team spent 22 months tracing distribution routes. The agency arrested 29 of the suspects and referred them to prosecutors.

An Office Drawer Held Most of the Meth Seoul Police Seized

Officers found 1.2kg (2.6lb) of methamphetamine in a drawer at the office of a cosmetics distribution company in Gyeonggi Province. That accounted for nearly all the methamphetamine they recovered during the inquiry, a total of 1.3kg (2.9lb).

The man who runs the company is in his 60s. He had no previous drug convictions, and investigators did not suspect him of taking drugs himself. Officers arrested him on suspicion of selling methamphetamine.

Police valued the methamphetamine in the drawer at 4 billion won ($3,003,566) and the full seizure at 4.3 billion won ($3,228,834) . Separately, police seized or secured 127 million won ($95,363) in suspected drug proceeds through confiscation and pre-indictment asset preservation.

Seoul Police Trace Drug Deals Through Personal Ties

Investigators suspect 45 people of selling or giving away drugs between July 2024 and September 2026. The alleged exchanges were largely between people who already knew one another as friends, romantic partners, colleagues or fellow prisoners.

Police believe the other 41 took drugs they had either bought from members of that group or received from them free of charge. Investigators identified cannabis and LSD as well as methamphetamine.

The inquiry covered alleged breaches of the Narcotics Control Act. Among those booked were air conditioning installers, department store sales staff, construction site managers and delivery workers. Thirty-five had no previous drug convictions, and police suspect 13 of them of supplying drugs.

The agency described face-to-face drug transactions as more common than online deals. It pledged to pursue suppliers who trade through acquaintances as well as those who sell online.

What Suspects Told Seoul Police About Their First Drug Use

Twenty-nine suspects told investigators how they first came to take drugs. Each recalled that someone they knew had suggested it.

An industrial safety manager in his 20s took LSD offered by a woman he had met on social media. Police attributed her offer to curiosity about how he would react. After taking the drug, the man felt dizzy and experienced alternating sensations of cold and heat.

A patient offered methamphetamine to a former hospital worker in his 50s, describing it as a stimulant, according to police. The man became dependent on the drug. When he could no longer afford to buy it, he began transporting drugs in exchange for methamphetamine. He told investigators, 'To exaggerate, I felt like a slave.'

'We confirmed cases where people first encountered drugs at the suggestion of their acquaintances, and ended up cutting off ties with their families or unable to lead their everyday lives due to repeated use,' a police official stated.

Investigators documented four cases in which people took methamphetamine at home while their children, some still in kindergarten, were in another room.