Several Val Verde residents fled to a hotel on Monday evening after a geyser of gas and rotting waste erupted at an LA landfill in Castaic. The next morning, Yasmina Valdivia told KTLA that she and others staying there felt unsafe going home.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill stopped accepting rubbish on 1 January 2025 and had drawn thousands of complaints over the years. Its operators had been trying to control a chemical reaction that produced foul odours. Long before Monday's eruption, some neighbours had blamed the smell for making them ill.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ordered the operators to offer immediate relocation assistance. In a 1pm update on Tuesday, fire officials confirmed that the advisory for nearby communities had been lifted. They stated on X, 'Air monitoring readings remain within normal limits.'

LA Landfill Neighbours Describe Burning Eyes and Tingling Throats

Officials had warned people living near the site to prepare to evacuate. Valdivia recalled that her eyes and throat began to burn soon after the eruption. She was among those who packed up and left straight away.

'They say that the air is OK to go back home. None of us feel it's safe to go back, and we're not going back,' she said.

In Patricia Perez's home, it was her husband who urged the family to leave. 'My husband's throat was also tingling, my daughter's was tingling,' Perez recalled. She described the anxiety she and her daughters felt and the smell in the house that left her reluctant to return.

What Drillers Struck at the LA Landfill

The landfill operator traced the eruption to a pressurised pocket that the crew struck during routine drilling for a new well. Los Angeles County Fire Captain Aaron Katon described a hole about 150 feet (46 metres) deep and 3 feet (0.9 metres) wide in a mound of rubbish.

The county fire department confirmed that gas and decomposing rubbish escaped. Footage captured debris shooting high above the landfill. A thick, dark plume rose from the site, prompting a hazardous materials response.

The release was believed to involve methane, although the full gas composition had not been confirmed. Hazardous materials crews decontaminated six workers, four of whom were taken to hospital as a precaution. Representatives of the US Environmental Protection Agency were also expected to respond to the incident.

Crews capped the well by 11pm. County hazardous materials teams were still at the landfill monitoring the air on Tuesday afternoon.

Breaking News! A geyser of trash and filth is erupting in Los Angeles.



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Relocation Order Follows Years of Complaints About the LA Landfill

California Attorney General Rob Bonta had announced a lawsuit against the landfill's owner and operator the month before the eruption. He alleged that they had mismanaged hazardous waste at the site.

County health officials attributed noxious odours in Val Verde, Hasley Hills, Industry, Cambridge and Hillcrest to the release. Chiquita Canyon stated that it was working with state and local regulators and emergency responders. The operator described the safety of its employees and the surrounding community as its highest priority.

Perez wanted help finding somewhere else for her family to stay. Valdivia told KTLA on Tuesday morning that nobody from Chiquita Canyon had contacted her group at the hotel.