The District Court of Western Australia sentenced music teacher Naomi Tekea Craig to eight and a half years in prison in Perth on Tuesday, 17 November, after she pleaded guilty to 12 child sex offences. The abuse began when the boy was 12.

The boy's mother reported Craig to police weeks before the birth. CCTV at her home captured Craig sexually assaulting her son. The court heard that the abuse lasted more than a year and continued after he turned 13.

What the Music Teacher Told the Boy Before Her Arrest

Craig, 34, already had a young son when she told a friend in May 2025 that she wanted another baby. She became pregnant around that time, the court heard. She told the boy she wanted to have more children with him.

Craig's messages to the boy in the month before her arrest in December 2025 included a request to 'make me feel loved'. She also wrote, 'I'm sick of begging for your attention'.

Her daughter was born the following January. The court heard that the baby was likely to spend about a year with Craig in prison.

The Music Teacher Had a Key to the Family Home

The boy first met Craig after moving to Mandurah from another state in 2023. She taught music at his school, where he was in a band she supervised. Over time, she and his mother became friends.

When the boy enrolled elsewhere, Craig stayed in contact with him and drove him to his new school. She also had a key to the family home, where she first sexually abused him.

Among the gifts she bought the boy was a music subscription. She threatened to cancel it if he did not reply to her messages.

Craig monitored his social media and questioned him about his contact with a girl. She demanded that he record what he was doing and sent him photographs and videos of herself, including some in which she was naked.

Judge Tells Music Teacher She Knew the Boy's Age

Judge John Prior called Craig's conduct a 'gross breach of trust'. He told the court that Craig was in love with the boy, who was 'legally incapable' of consenting to the sexual acts.

'You knew how old the child was when you were offending against him,' the judge told Craig.

Her offences included sexual penetration of a child under 13, procuring a child to engage in sexual behaviour and possession of child exploitation material. Prior considered it likely that there had been other acts for which Craig had not been charged.

The judge also addressed Craig's mental health. She had been receiving psychological and psychiatric care, he told the court. At the time of the offences, her bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder had both gone undiagnosed.

Prosecutor Mark Nicol told the court the abuse was likely to have lifelong consequences for the boy, whom he described as 'highly vulnerable'. Craig wiped away tears in the dock as Nicol spoke of a 'nightmare without end' for the boy and his family.

Prior imposed a separate sentence for each offence. Craig will be eligible for parole after serving six and a half years.