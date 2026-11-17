Women with autoimmune conditions reported waiting about four years for a diagnosis, compared with between three months and less than a year for men, according to a British survey. The findings have prompted women to share accounts of symptoms being attributed to stress, psychological problems or other explanations before an underlying illness was identified.

The survey has renewed discussion about possible gender differences in healthcare and whether women's symptoms receive the same attention during medical consultations.

Took neurologists 3.5 years to diagnose me with Multifocal Motor Neuropathy after being told by multiple doctors it was carpal tunnel (which is clearly wasnt). Im used to being looked at like I’m flat out lying everytime i walk into a drs office. — Evil Mary Poppins ☘️😈 (@MaryPfor3) November 17, 2026

After NBC News reported on the research, several women shared accounts of their experiences on X. Their comments included stories of lengthy diagnostic journeys, initial assessments that proved incorrect and frustration at feeling unheard by medical professionals. One commenter described the issue as 'medical misogyny', reflecting concerns raised by some patients that women's physical symptoms may be too readily interpreted as psychological problems.

Women Recount Their Search for Answers

The survey, which included 6,607 respondents, found a substantial difference in reported diagnosis times between male and female participants. Women accounted for 91.2 per cent of those surveyed, with most respondents based in the United Kingdom.

Researchers collected information about participants' symptoms, the medical professionals they consulted and the time taken to identify their conditions.

The findings prompted women online to describe their own experiences. One X user said it took approximately three and a half years of consultations with neurologists before receiving a diagnosis of multifocal motor neuropathy. The commenter recalled initially being told that the symptoms were consistent with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Another woman described a prolonged process before she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. She claimed that her concerns about pain had previously been dismissed, with suggestions that the symptoms could be psychological. She eventually underwent MRI, CT, and PET scans before receiving her diagnosis and undergoing chemotherapy.

A separate commenter, who said she lived with three autoimmune disorders, described spending five years searching for answers. She recalled a physician attributing her exhaustion to motherhood and another allegedly responding to her concerns about weight gain by suggesting she 'plant a garden'.

Some users also shared experiences involving relatives. One recalled how their mother struggled to obtain appropriate support for lupus before finding helpful information through online communities.

These accounts have not been independently verified and should not be interpreted as evidence that the same circumstances apply to every patient. However, they demonstrate the personal impact that prolonged uncertainty and unsuccessful medical consultations can have on people seeking answers.

Why Autoimmune Diagnoses Can Take Years

Autoimmune diseases develop when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy parts of the body. The conditions include lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis.

According to NBC News, more than 23 million people in the United States have an autoimmune disease, and women make up the majority of those affected. The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that women account for approximately 90 per cent of people living with lupus.

The reasons women are more susceptible to these conditions are not fully understood. Researchers have examined several possible biological factors, including sex hormones, differences in the microbiome and variations in immune responses.

Recognising autoimmune diseases can also be difficult because their early warning signs frequently resemble symptoms associated with other illnesses. Persistent tiredness, dizziness, low-grade fever, pain and neurological sensations may not immediately indicate an autoimmune condition.

Dr Saira Z. Sheikh, director of the UNC Rheumatology Lupus Clinic in North Carolina, explained to NBC News that symptoms in women may develop gradually, making them harder to identify at the beginning of an illness.

The survey's co-author, Sydnae Taylor, a doctoral researcher at the University of Oxford, also highlighted reports from women who felt their concerns had not been taken seriously by healthcare professionals.

Researchers Urge Clinicians to Listen to Patients

The research draws attention to the challenges of diagnosing conditions that do not always produce obvious signs during initial medical examinations.

Taylor noted that symptoms described as 'invisible', including ongoing pain, exhaustion and neurological problems such as tingling, can complicate the diagnostic process.

Dr Sheikh emphasised that inconclusive initial test results should not automatically lead medical professionals to conclude that a patient's symptoms are psychological.

'We shouldn't assume that women's symptoms are psychological simply because the initial investigations are inconclusive,' she told NBC News.

The survey records respondents' reported experiences, but it does not establish why diagnosis times differed or whether the reported gap applies across all autoimmune conditions.