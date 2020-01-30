For the gaming industry, 2020 is an exciting one as three major video game companies are set to unveil what is in store for the next-generation platforms. Starting off with Sony, the PS5 has been continuously talked about since last year but is yet to make an official public appearance. Same goes with Microsoft that was only able to reveal the Xbox Series X via a short trailer in 2019. Meanwhile, Nintendo has been virtually silent the whole time, but sources claim a Switch Pro is in development.

While this marks the end of the current-generation systems, Nintendo is the only one that has not hinted at a product refresh. The other two already have narrowed down a proposed release date for its respective consoles, but assured gamers that support for the existing consoles will continue. Sony and Microsoft already confirmed that backward compatibility will be supported.

The collection of free games that will be offered for active PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscribers in February 2020 are notably top-notch, according to ComingSoon.net. This supposedly shows that Sony and Microsoft upheld their end of the commitment. It means that PS4 and Xbox One users are still in good hands until they ultimately make the jump and upgrade to the new game systems down the line.

Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour are your PS Plus games for February. Details: https://t.co/MfzccqKEat pic.twitter.com/hQf7p6CDva — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 29, 2020

PlayStation Plus members have three amazing games headed their way. Technically, it can be considered five, given that "BioShock: The Collection" contains three award-winning installments of the first-person franchise from 2K Games. These include "Bioshock," "Bioshock 2," and BioShock Infinite." Each one has been remastered and comes with all post-launch content.

Then there is "The Sims 4" perfectly timed that February 2020 marks the series' 20th anniversary. The final title is surprisingly a PlayStationVR title called "Firewall Zero Hour". Unfortunately, players will need Sony's VR headset in order to play the game.

We tried calling Cthulhu, but he was too busy playing Februaryâ€™s Games with Gold.



Learn more: https://t.co/I45yJqR9J2 pic.twitter.com/XoVOsjzTB7 January 28, 2020

Microsoft's side will be accessible for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. There are four free games for February 2020 – two for the Xbox One and another two for the Xbox 360. It will kick off with "TT Isle of Man," "Fable Heroes," followed by "Call of Cthulhu" later on as well as "Star Wars Battlefront."