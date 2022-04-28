Afemale suicide bomber has been identified as the perpetrator of the attack in Pakistan that killed four people, including three Chinese nationals, on Tuesday.

The woman was caught on a surveillance camera carrying out the attack outside Karachi University's Confucius Institute. The video shows a burqa-clad woman waiting outside the institute with a remote-like object in her hands.

She then detonates the bomb and blows up a minivan outside the Chinese language institute, according to Karachi Police. Four people, including a Pakistani driver and three Chinese teachers, lost their lives in the attack.

According to a report in Aljazeera, the woman in her 30s was a teacher who had enrolled for a master's degree at Karachi University months before she carried out the bomb attack.

#BalochLiberationArmy issues more details abt the 1st woman suicide bomber tht killed 3 Chinese in #KarachiUniversity.#BLA says her name is Shari Baloch whose husband is a doctor & has 2 kids.



It shows the extent the Baloch separatists could go for independence from #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/wVRIBN8zhD — Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) April 26, 2022

A banned militant group called the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has taken responsibility for it. The group has warned of more such attacks and added that it was carried out by "their first female suicide bomber."

"Baloch Liberation Army once again warns China to immediately halt its exploitation projects... Otherwise our future attacks will be even harsher," the BLA told CNN. It added that the institute was the target of the attack because it is a "symbol of Chinese economic, cultural and political expansionism."

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning the attack and has asked the Pakistan government to take strong action against the perpetrators.

"The blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price," read a statement by the ministry. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by police and civilian and military intelligence agencies.

This is not the first time that Chinese nationals working in Pakistan have come under attack. Last year, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion that had ripped through a bus carrying Chinese engineers.

Baloch separatists have been fighting for greater control of their province's natural resources for years now. The resentment amongst them has only increased since the implementation of projects under China's Belt and Road network in Pakistan.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, is poor despite its natural resources -- a source of great anger to residents who complain they do not receive a fair share of the gas and mineral wealth. Resentment has been further fuelled by billions of dollars of Chinese money flowing into the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which locals say gave them little benefit as most new jobs went to outsiders.