Square Enix has not officially revealed a specific date for the "Final Fantasy XVI" launch. However, the team revealed a release window and is targeting to have the title out by the summer of 2023, according to GameStop.

In an interview, producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that "Final Fantasy XVI" is already at the finale of development and assured of a very immersive plot. The development team has already finished the main scenario, including the English voiceovers.

"Unlike an online game that depicts multiple players simultaneously, FFXVI focuses on an individual, so the state of immersion into the story will be different," he said. "I feel like the story will be very deep."

"Final Fantasy XVI" will eventually be coming to PC and probably Xbox as well.

The upcoming game will take the route of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" and will be initially exclusive for PlayStation. However, gamers will need to own the PS5 to play "Final Fantasy XVI."

"The following content is captured on PC emulating the PS5 experience," Square Enix said during the game's reveal trailer, adding that the new game will "not [be] available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5."

Thankfully, PC gamers will eventually get their hands on the latest entry in the "Final Fantasy" saga. The trailer also mentioned that the game would be coming to the PC after its exclusivity window with PlayStation expires, but there was no mention of how long this window would last.

There's also a chance that "Final Fantasy XVI" will come to Xbox at some point. After all, a handful of Final Fantasy games are already available on the Microsoft console.

The "Final Fantasy XVI" will be set in the magical land of Valisthea, a world filled with Mothercrystals, which are described as mountains of crystals towering over the six realms and blessing them with aether, according to GamesRadar. However, conflicts between realms erupt, and attention is now focused on Dominants or those who have the ability to call on deadly creatures known as Eikons.

Clive Rosfield is one of the game's leading characters, alongside his younger brother Joshua Rosfield and Jill Warrick. Clive was set to become a Dominant and inherit the Phoenix flames but passed it over to his younger brother Joshua. However, Joshua was seen having a hard time controlling his Eikon after watching someone get killed in the "Final Fantasy XVI" trailer.