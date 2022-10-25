Talita Booyens, 27, who used to work as a financial advisor in Cape Town, South Africa, quit everything in 2018 to work as a professional dominatrix.

The decision paid off well, as she now makes nearly £5,000 a month. But the journey had its share of ups and downs. The Covid-19 pandemic came as a major blow to Booyens' life after all strip clubs were forced to close to contain the spread of the virus.

Booyens then decided to switch to OnlyFans and is now raking in money. They were introduced to the concept in 2018. After a little experience with clients, they decided to start their own service as a professional dominatrix.

They now run 12 sessions a week under the stage name Domme Claire. "I think BDSM is beautiful and I want others to see how beautiful it is," The Mirror quoted Booyens as saying.

"I'd quit my job as a financial adviser because I wasn't happy there and I was just flitting between a few other jobs," they added.

"When I saw all the women at the strip club when my sister first took me, I thought they were so majestic. I really loved doing it. I'd ask the customers at the strip club if they had any kinks and we tried stuff out."

Booyens adds that they took it slow and learnt the ropes gradually. "It was intimidating at first but I learnt off other dominatrix."

Elaborating more on their experience, they said: "As a professional dominatrix I am paid to take the dominant role in a BDSM play scene."

"People that come to me often have a lot of control in their lives and they come to me for the opposite of that—it can be therapeutic," they added. Booyens conducts these sessions online wherein the clients submit to already agreed upon demands.

"They can't lift a pinkie finger without me saying they can," they said. "It helps them switch off because they don't have to think of anything."