Nintendo is starting 2020 with a wave of big announcements for some of its biggest franchises. Now, in its latest reveal revisits another popular series which recently saw action on the Nintendo Switch. "Fire Emblem: Three Houses" is the latest installment of the long-running role-playing games exclusive to the aforementioned Japanese gaming company. Unlike regular RPGs, it features a more tactical approach. Now, fans have something more on the way in the form of a two-part surprise from the developers.

The popular Nintendo fighting game released back in 2018 with a huge number of fighters and game modes with a Fighter Pass offered for an additional five more. Earlier this week, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" players were anticipating the unveiling of the final character that will join the roster.

Rumours pointed to various gaming icons with Dante from Capcom's "Devil May Cry" franchise as the clear favourite. However, game producer Masahiro Sakurai finally confirmed it will by Byleth. Those who played "Fire Emblem: Three Houses" will immediately recognise him or her as the protagonist in the story campaign, notes The Verge.

Byleth joins smash house! Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter 5 Byleth, the Garreg Mach Monastery stage, and new music tracks are planned for release on 1/28.



Purchase the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass now. https://t.co/38v6Nkj40Z pic.twitter.com/osOtAxkMJ9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 17, 2020

The latest fighter's reveal is apparently drawing criticism from some disappointed gamers. It seems that nobody was expecting another character from the "Fire Emblem" series to make the cut and close out season one of the Fighter Pass. Nevertheless, there are those who are pleased with Sakurai's decision.

In addition to Byleth's arrival, it appears that there is another house involved in the story. Nintendo was recently criticised for marketing a paid expansion pass for "Pokemon Sword" and "Pokemon Shield" with content that could have been easily included with the base game.

Get ready to unearth the secrets beneath the Garreg Mach Monastery and explore the Abyss, home to the monastery's secret fourth house, the Ashen Wolves!
#FireEmblem: Three Houses Expansion Pass Wave 4 DLC will be available on Feb. 12.



January 16, 2020

Now, it looks to be doing the same for "Fire Emblem: Three House" with the "Cindered Shadows" which will retail for $25. The new content will include a fourth house called the Ashen Wolves with its own cast of characters ready for battle. Those interested can purchase the upcoming expansion on Thursday, February 13.

Nintendo's recent "Fire Emblem" entry for the Nintendo Switch sold well over 2.29 million copies since launch. Therefore, it could be one of the reasons why it is revisiting the game and releasing content based on the series.