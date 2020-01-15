It was only around two months ago when Nintendo released its first two "Pokemon" games for the Nintendo Switch – "Sword and Shield." However, prior to its launch, Game Freak and Nintendo reportedly received backlash over the developer's decision to adjust the Pokedex. This meant that some older-generation creatures were not included in the game. Last week, the developers surprised players with the announcement of a DLC expansion, which apparently adds content that was missing. Thus, fans are voicing their frustration yet again.

The root of these complaints appears to stem from the misinformation regarding the missing pokemon. Players believe that those who do not purchase the DLC content will not be able to access the returning ones. While this might be true for those who want to catch them in the wild, there are ways to get them without spending for the expansion.

~100 PokÃ©mon will become available with each part of the Expansion Pass, totalling ~200 in total. You can either use PokÃ©mon Home or trade with friends to collect these PokÃ©mon if you do not buy the Expansion Pass. pic.twitter.com/vnuCbg91um — PLDH âš”ï¸ðŸ›¡ï¸ (@PLDHnet) January 9, 2020

The first one involves trading with another player, while the second is via the upcoming Pokemon Home app, which will be available for Android, iOS, and the Nintendo Switch. Users should be aware that the latter will only work on existing pokemon found in the Galar region including those that are making their way back into the game. Nevertheless, some individuals are still not satisfied.

An article published by Polygon indicates that game producer Junichi Masuda was recently on the receiving end of some of these complaints. He reportedly accessed his Twitter account to respond to some well-wishers who greeted him on his birthday.

ãŸãã•ã‚“ã®ãƒãƒ¼ã‚¹ãƒ‡ãƒ¼ãƒ¡ãƒƒã‚»ãƒ¼ã‚¸ã‚„ã‚¤ãƒ©ã‚¹ãƒˆã‚ã‚ŠãŒã¨ã†ã”ã–ã„ã¾ã—ãŸï¼ï¼ãƒ‘ãƒ¯ãƒ¼ã‚‚ã‚‰ã„ã¾ã—ãŸï¼æ„Ÿè¬ï¼ï¼ã¿ã‚“ãªã«ã€Œæ¥½ã—ã„ï¼ã€ã¨è¨€ã£ã¦ã‚‚ã‚‰ãˆã‚‹ã‚ˆã†ã€æ°—æŒã¡ã‚’æ–°ãŸã«æ°—ã‚’å¼•ãç· ã‚ã¦é ‘å¼µã‚Šã¾ã™ï¼

Thank you for your birthday wish! Iâ€™m very happy! — å¢—ç”°é †ä¸€@GAME FREAK inc. (@Junichi_Masuda) January 13, 2020

One user pestered Masuda by asking him to explain why Game Freak "removed" some pokemon and opted to add them back via a paid expansion pass. Another wrote, "If we give this man another chance he will just make even more bs excuses to cut content again." Masuda allegedly responded to one of these messages with "It's a holiday today and it's a birthday, can you let me relax?" This exchange reportedly prompted the hashtag #bringbacknationaldex to trend on social media.

There are multiple issues with #PokemonSwordShield including:

-Sucker Punch glitching in VGC

-Instruct not working properly in VGC

-Shiny Encounter rates broken (3% of the time working)

More



Are there any plans to patch the game? @Pokemon @Junichi_Masuda — aDrive (@aDrive_tK) January 1, 2020

Others are posting about their grievances with the gameplay and certain features that can affect competitive play. It seems that Nintendo and Game Freak will have to deal with a lot of their hands for the meantime until the expansion pass comes out. Despite the issues and criticisms, "Pokemon Sword" and "Pokemon Shield" are doing quite well when it comes to sales numbers.