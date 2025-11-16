When does an 'outstanding' physical exam include a test you cannot explain? That is the question swirling around Donald Trump following a recent doctor's visit in October to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

While the former president insists his health is 'perfect', his inclusion of an MRI scan during his check-up—which was his second physical examination of the year, following one in April—has raised eyebrows, not least because Trump himself claims he has 'no idea what they analysed'.

Donald Trump Boasts 'Perfect Score' Amidst MRI Confusion

Speaking to the media on Air Force One on Friday, 14 November 2025, the 79-year-old politician deflected questions about the specific need for the scan, including a direct question about whether his brain was scanned.

He asserted it was merely a routine part of his annual physical, which he claimed was a resounding success. 'Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people do', he shrugged.

Trump was quick to pivot from the why of the test to the results, which he described in glowing terms. 'The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That's it'.

He elaborated further on the examination, telling reporters: 'I have the physical every year and the result was outstanding... I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyze, they analyzed it well and they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen'.

To underscore his fitness, Trump then proactively brought up his cognitive test, a subject he often uses to contrast himself with political rivals. 'As you probably heard, I aced it. I got a perfect score. I got the highest score. I got a perfect score', he boasted. 'And the only reason I tell you that is it's one subject unlike [former president Joe Biden] and others that you could take off your plate'.

The remarks were met with immediate skepticism and mockery online. Journalist Mehdi Hasan posted on X, formerly Twitter, asking if the comment was '25th Amendment territory', while other critics posted mock images, such as a brain scan showing Swiss cheese.

Medical Expert Questions The 'Why' Behind Donald Trump's Scan

But medical professionals argue that an MRI is not typically 'standard' for a routine physical without a specific, pre-existing cause. Dr Jonathan Reiner, providing insight to CNN last month, explained that such scans are usually ordered to investigate a particular complaint, not as a general screening tool.

This view was echoed by White House physician to former President Barack Obama, Jeffrey Kuhlman, who noted the time discrepancy of the October visit. 'It's about an eight-minute helicopter ride from the South Lawn to Walter Reed. So we know that he at least had four hours available to undergo medical care', Kuhlman told The Hill. 'There's a disconnect there'.

'Typically, they're prompted by symptoms', Reiner stated. He outlined several common reasons: 'They can be neurologic symptoms that prompt an MRI. They could be back pain that prompts an MRI. There can be issues with the heart that would prompt an MRI'.

Given that the test is not standard protocol for a physical, Dr Reiner called for greater transparency, arguing that the public has a right to know the full context. 'For those reasons, the public should really be told, you know, why did the president undergo the test, what consultants he saw, and what was the result of the testing?', he asked.

Is Donald Trump 'Running Out of Time'? Analyst Weighs In

This specific incident feeds into wider, ongoing discussions regarding Donald Trump's health, especially given his demanding lifestyle and advanced age. In July, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition common in older adults, which can cause bruising and swelling in the legs.

ABC News' Jonathan Karl recently commented that the president is 'almost acting like a guy that feels like he's running out of time'.

Speaking on a new episode of The Daily Beast's podcast, Karl elaborated on the concerns shared by many observers. 'Look, he's 79 years old. He doesn't really exercise', Karl told host Joanna Coles. 'His diet isn't exactly the model diet. At some point, all the speculation about his health will be true'.

The analyst also pointed to Trump's famously brief sleep schedule as a source of astonishment and potential concern. 'He doesn't sleep. I don't know how he does it', Karl said. 'The best time to reach him if I wanted to call him during the campaign was either late at night — far later than you would ever call most other people — and very early in the morning'.

As questions from medical experts and analysts continue to mount, the disconnect between Donald Trump's 'outstanding' health claims and the unexplained MRI scan remains. While the president boasts of 'perfect scores', the public is left to wonder about the true reason for the test—a symptom, a precaution, or simply, as Trump claims, a 'very standard' procedure he knows nothing about.