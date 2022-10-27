Harry Styles reportedly kissed Florence Pugh on the set of their film "Don't Worry Darling" weeks before he started dating Olivia Wilde and this led to tension between the two women.

A source claimed that the two actors had instant chemistry and this helped with their portrayal as a couple in the movie. They "had chemistry from the off, which translated incredibly well on-screen."

The insider told The Sun, "One night they had a bit of a snog, all very light-hearted and a bit of fun, and that was that. It was being gossiped about by a couple of members of production, otherwise, no one would have known."

The source claimed that the kiss happened between two single people, so "there was no cheating or misbehaviour from anyone." Styles was "very much single at the time" and Pugh "had separated from Zach Braff, although she'd kept the split quiet to — ironically — avoid headlines."

"However, later on, Harry and Olivia started spending more time together — sneaking off for coffees, hanging out in one another's trailers, and sharing small, routine intimacies. It was clear to all they had a real connection. When they were pictured holding hands for the first time, Florence wasn't too happy," the tipster alleged.

"There was already tension between the two women, and this undoubtedly fanned the flames. Although the feud is one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets, everyone involved is a professional and things are now cordial."

Rumours of a rift between Wilde and Pugh started in August when it was claimed that the "Black Widow" actress did not like that the director had started secretly dating Styles while she was reportedly still in a relationship with comedian Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde eventually announced their split in November 2020 amid filming for "Don't Worry Darling." In her interview with Vanity Fair, she slammed accusations that she left the actor for Styles and said their "relationship was over long before" she met the British crooner.

However, Wilde did not comment on her relationship with Pugh when asked. Instead, she praised the actress for her "astounding" work in "Don't Worry Darling." The source's claim about Styles and Pugh sharing a kiss on the set should also be taken with a grain of salt as neither actor has confirmed its veracity.