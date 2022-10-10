Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have only been dating for over a year yet according to reports, she already has her eyes set on marrying the British singer.

The two were rumored to have started dating while they were filming "Don't Worry Darling," where the 38-year-old is the director and the 28-year-old crooner one of the male stars. The speculations were eventually confirmed when they were photographed holding hands when they attended the wedding of his manager Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021.

They have since been spotted out on several occasions showing PDA, with Wilde also appearing at her boyfriend's concerts. Now a source for Heat magazine claimed that she wants to take their relationship to the next level and has discussed engagement plans with Styles.

However, she may be pressuring him with a deadline. The insider said, "In her ideal world, they'll be engaged by the end of the year at the very latest, and she doesn't want to hang around before tying the knot."

The source added that Wilde "is making it very clear that she wants to put an official stamp on the relationship" because she finds that "it's not enough for her to be boyfriend and girlfriend anymore."

The tipster alleged that the mum-of-two "wants the whole shebang" because she finds Styles to be husband material. The insider claimed, "There's no other guy she can imagine building a life with and it makes no sense dragging their feet over something they've both already agreed is what they want."

The publication explained that Wilde's urgency to settle down could be brought on by the end of her eight-year engagement to actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, six, and daughter Daisy Josephine, four.

However, Styles is reportedly hesitant to propose to Wilde. The source claimed that the former "One Direction" singer "has always maintained that independent side to his life, and it's hard for a lot of his friends to imagine him diving right in, even if he does adore Olivia and sees the potential of a long-term future."

The insider claimed that it is Wilde "who's turning up the intensity and looking to strike while the iron's hot, and Harry doesn't have a lot of wriggle room. Ultimately, he's weighing up whether to go all in or keep his options open, but risk losing the person he views as the love of his life so far."

Wilde and Styles seem to be going strong in their relationship. But they have yet to comment on reports that they have been talking about engagement plans. They have so far been private about their romance.