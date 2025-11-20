A 32-year-old British woman who travelled to Florida after expressing a desire for a 'violent death' was found buried in a shallow grave, and a 53-year-old Florida man is now charged with her murder.

Despite Sonia Exelby's documented mental health crisis and her online search for people who would 'kill her,' investigators say the evidence indicates she was controlled, threatened, and ultimately stabbed to death, not a participant in a consensual scenario.

A Trip That Set Off Alarms

According to reports, Exelby left the United Kingdom for Gainesville, Florida, on 10 October. Her longtime partner, Stevie, later said she had been 'struggling deeply' and was in an 'extremely vulnerable situation.' Friends and UK police became concerned when she missed her return flight to Portsmouth on 13 October.

UK authorities quickly notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), telling investigators they believed the 32-year-old had travelled specifically to meet people she had contacted online, people she believed would kill her.

That concern mirrored entries investigators later found on Exelby's laptop. According to the police affidavit, digital evidence showed she had previously attempted to arrange a trip to the US to be 'sexually abused, tortured, and murdered,' but was prevented from travelling. When her mental health deteriorated again, she repeated the search and ultimately connected with Florida resident Dwain Hall.

Evidence Shows Exelby Bruised and Visibly Upset

Reports suggest that Hall picked Exelby up at Gainesville Regional Airport and took her to an Airbnb in Reddick, Florida. The two had sex multiple times, according to Hall's voluntary interview with police.

Detectives later recovered a video Hall recorded at the Airbnb containing a disturbing interaction between the pair. The footage, which Hall attempted to delete, reportedly shows Exelby bruised, subdued, and visibly upset as Hall asks her to confirm her desire to be killed.

The affidavit describes her body language as deeply reluctant: she 'rarely looks up,' exhales heavily, swallows hard, and hesitates before answering.

The video forms part of what investigators say reflects a pattern of control and coercion, despite Exelby's prior expressions about wanting to die.

Friend Reveals Exelby Wished to Withdraw Consent

On 11 October, only a day after arriving, Exelby reportedly messaged a friend via Discord expressing regret and fear. She wrote that Hall had made it clear 'there was no way out unless I shoot him,' adding that she 'can't kill anyone' and had been questioning it last night.

Investigators said the message indicates she felt threatened, trapped, and aware she had 'made a mistake.' The affidavit states plainly that Hall 'was controlling her, that she was afraid.'

Discovery of the Body and Evidence Trail

On 17 October, officers found a shallow grave in a wooded area of Marion County. Inside were human remains later identified as those of Sonia Exelby. The FDLE confirmed that the death was ruled a homicide following further forensic analysis.

Physical evidence quickly tied Hall to the burial site. According to reports, a shovel label found near the grave matched a shovel Hall purchased the day he collected Exelby from the airport. The shovel, found in Hall's garage, tested positive for Exelby's DNA. Also, a knife, later mailed by Hall to a friend in Ohio, also contained blood. Autopsy results indicate Exelby was stabbed up to four times.

Authorities believe Hall attempted to access Exelby's bank account multiple times after her death, which helped investigators track him.

Arrest and Charges

Hall was arrested on 17 November and booked into the Marion County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, credit card fraud and unlawful use of a communication device.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass issued a public statement after Hall's arrest, saying,

'This type of violent crime and disregard for human life will not be tolerated in our state — those who commit such heinous crimes will be held fully accountable.'