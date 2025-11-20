Filipino content creator Valentine Rosales is getting flak for his now-deleted posts targeting model Ivan Cesar Ronquillo, who died by alleged suicide after being accused of beating his girlfriend, Gina Lima, to death.

Rosales removed his previous posts, which blatantly accused Ronquillo of physically abusing Lima, after reports of Ronquillo's death emerged. The model allegedly ended his life inside his condo on Wednesday, 19 November.

Series of Expletive Messages From Rosales

Ronquillo posted several messages laced with expletives before his unresponsive body was discovered by the authorities. Some of these messages came from Rosales, saying in Filipino, 'Heyyy!!! You ***!! What did you do to Gina!!! ... Don't hurt a woman!'

Rosales also issued a statement on Facebook to pin the blame for Lima's death on Ronquillo and claimed that his late friend was not the only one who experienced physical abuse from the same man in the past.

'Unfortunately, Facebook has taken down my posts due to alleged bullying and Harassment, but this won't stop me from exposing you and fighting for the justice that my dear friend Gina Lima deserves! She didn't deserve to perish that way, that's not just the first time you held a hand to a girl @Ivan Cezar Ronquillo,' Rosales wrote.

The influencer also accused Ronquillo of hurting his previous girlfriend, saying that he beat the woman outside a bar in Quezon City. The woman's head was apparently full of blood. But there is no information to confirm or deny the accusations.

Rosales' Retraction

After deleting his posts about Ronquillo's alleged involvement in Lima's death, he uploaded another lengthy message on Facebook, saying that all the negativities happening on his social media accounts brought back his past traumas. He claimed that his psychiatrist advised him to take a break from social media for the meantime.

To Everyone, Hindi maganda lahat ng nangyayare at nababalitaan natin ngayon sa social media, Bumabalik ang past trauma's ko because of this incident. Sobrang hindi ko na din alam ano gagawin ko, My...

'Also I am sorry because I failed to do factual checking before posting on social media as a friend's initial reaction,' he added. 'Let this be a lesson to always check facts and make sure before we condemn someone or something it should be accompanied by facts and not just baseless accusations.'

Rosales was previously involved in the case of another friend, Christine Dacera, who passed away on 1 January 2021. The 23-year-old flight attendant's death also became viral because of alleged abuses from the people she was with at that time. Rosales was among those who were suspected of abusing Dacera, but the autopsy revealed that she died of an aortic aneurysm.

Ronquillo's Death

Local police confirmed Ronquillo's death on Wednesday, three days after Lima died on Sunday, 16 November.

Pep.ph reported that La Loma Quezon City Police District Station Commander Lt. Col. Jose Luis Aguirre told the press in an interview that the model died by suicide inside his home.

The report revealed that the 24-year-old model was taken to the Quezon City General Hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

The late model's father declared to issue a statement, but reiterated that his son had nothing to do with Lima's death.

Initial Autopsy Findings on Lima's Death

The Quezon City Police District–Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (QCPD-CIDU) later dropped the initial findings of the autopsy done on Lima's remains. The result reported by Inquirer disproved the allegations that the 23-year-old VivaMax model died due to physical assault.

The medico-legal report noted that the organ congestion, including the congested heart and fluid found in her lungs, was consistent with the previous assessment that the deceased possibly suffered from cardio-respiratory distress.

QCPD spokesperson Police Major Jennifer Gannaban said in a press briefing that the authorities are now investigating 'other possible causes' of Lima's death as soon as the toxicology results come out.

'We also need to wait for the results of the toxicology examination for the other cause of death. Because initially, it was not fatal. So that means that's not what killed her,' Gannaban stated.

The police officer also mentioned that several tablets and 'kush,' a type of marijuana, were recovered from the room where Lima's lifeless body was discovered.