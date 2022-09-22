Jake Paul has challenged Mike Tyson to a fight after the former heavyweight champion's one-time trainer Freddie Roach belittled him. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer was incensed over comments made by Roach, and labelled the owner of Wild Card Gym a "f****** idiot."

Roach, who is known for his association with Manny Pacquiao, was also part of Tyson's team for a brief period. The former heavyweight champion is known to visit Roach's facility from time to time, having maintained the relationship from their time training together.

The 62-year-old trainer left Paul incensed after narrating a story about Tyson "leaving in 30 seconds" after watching the undefeated boxer train at his gym. Roach said that the former heavyweight champion was more keen to go see some pictures rather than watch Paul sparring.

"Tyson looked at him and left," Roach told Fight Hype. "He watched 30 seconds of him sparring and left. He said, 'Freddie, can we go downstairs and look at the pictures?"

"The kid's okay, a club fighter. I don't know him personally and I've never like, really met him," he added about Paul. "He was in my gym and they wanted to work and use the ring and I said, 'Okay, go ahead.'"

Paul was infuriated upon hearing Roach's comments and immediately responded in a manner he knows best. The YouTuber went on to label the boxing trainer a "hater" and made it clear that he had never once trained at his facility in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old, who remains undefeated after six fights, is certain that Tyson has never watched him train. He was also particularly scathing about Roach's ability as a trainer, especially since he trained Ben Askren before his loss to Paul via a TKO in a minute and 59 seconds.

"He literally trains zero good fighters anymore and is a Jake Paul hater," Paul said, as quoted on talkSPORT. "Mike Tyson has never watched me spar, Mike Tyson has never been in the gym at the same time as me sparring."

Paul revealed that he shares a good relationship with Tyson, and is certain the Boxing legend will not disrespect him by walking away. The internet phenomenon then laid down a challenge to the "Baddest Man on the Planet" and said that he was down for a fight.