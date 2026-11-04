The 2026 US midterm elections are drawing attention far beyond American voters, as people from countries including France, Canada, Italy and Greece follow the political contest and its potential consequences for the rest of the world.

A TikTok video of Predict The Vote featuring a final election prediction for the US House of Representatives has fuelled the international discussion. The graphic projected Democrats winning 236 seats against 199 for Republicans, with 28 seats changing party control. Its comment section quickly filled with messages from people outside the United States urging Americans to vote, expressing support for Democrats and questioning how the country's political direction could affect their own lives.

The reactions highlight how closely the rest of the world follows American politics, particularly under President Donald Trump. Although people living abroad cannot vote in US congressional elections, decisions made in Washington can influence international trade, energy prices, immigration policies, and diplomatic relationships.

'The World Is Counting on Blue': Foreign Users Join Election Debate

The election prediction prompted comments from users identifying themselves as being from different parts of the world.

One commenter, Katie, who described herself as Australian, wrote: 'BLUE PLEASE! the world is begging you guys to stop the orange man.'

Another user identifying themselves as being from France urged Americans not to 'fuck up', while a commenter identifying as Canadian also called on voters to choose blue. Other messages expressed support from Italy, Greece and elsewhere.

Some users also highlighted that not everyone affected by US political decisions has the opportunity to participate in the country's elections.

One commenter discussing Puerto Rico pointed out that residents of the US territory cannot vote in presidential general elections while living there, despite being subject to federal law. However, Puerto Ricans can participate in presidential party primaries, and US citizens who move to a state or Washington, DC, may vote there.

The reactions were not entirely one-sided. Some commenters defended Republicans, while others expressed frustration with both political parties.

The comments offer a glimpse into how some people outside the United States view American politics. However, individual posts should not be treated as representative of the views of entire countries or populations.

Why Do US Midterm Elections Matter to People Abroad?

The international interest is not simply about political personalities or party preferences. The outcome of the elections could influence the direction of US policies that have consequences beyond its borders.

According to a report from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), four major policy areas have shaped the 2026 midterm debate: the war with Iran, trade and tariffs, artificial intelligence and immigration.

The conflict involving Iran has been particularly significant because of its impact on global energy supplies. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil and gas shipments from the Persian Gulf, has experienced major disruption following Iranian retaliation and restrictions on maritime traffic.

CFR reported that around 25 per cent of the world's maritime oil trade and 19 per cent of its liquefied natural gas trade passed through the strait in 2025. Disruptions have contributed to energy supply shocks, demonstrating how military decisions involving the United States and its allies can affect countries thousands of miles away.

Trade policy is another concern. The Trump administration's tariffs have affected major US trading partners and raised questions about the cost of imported goods. The Tax Policy Center estimated that tariffs under existing law would impose an average burden of approximately $920 (£685) on US households in 2026. Changes in American trade policy can also influence businesses and economies that depend on access to the US market.

Immigration policy has international implications as well. The administration's restrictions on immigration and high-skilled worker visa programmes, including H-1B visas, could affect foreign professionals seeking employment in the United States.

Could the Midterm Results Limit Trump's Power?

The midterms determine which party controls Congress during the final two years of a presidential term. Although voters do not elect a new president, they can change the balance of power in the House and Senate, influencing how much legislative support the White House receives.

According to CFR, a Democratic-controlled Congress could challenge the administration's spending priorities, particularly funding for military programmes and the defence budget. Congressional control could also affect oversight of the administration's policies.

For international observers, the stakes extend beyond whether Republicans or Democrats win more seats. The election could shape decisions on war, trade, energy and migration, all of which have consequences outside American borders.

The comments from foreign users reflect that wider concern. They may not have a ballot in the US midterms, but many are watching because the decisions made by American politicians can reach well beyond the country's borders.