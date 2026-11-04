Chris Pappas made history on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate, then used his victory speech in Manchester, New Hampshire, to thank his husband, Vann Bentley, and declare that 'love and truth prevailed tonight'.

His win over Republican John E. Sununu kept retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen's seat in Democratic hands.

The tribute came at the Puritan Backroom, a restaurant closely associated with the Pappas family.

Bentley stood beside the Democratic congressman as supporters celebrated a result that secured Pappas a place in a newly Democratic-controlled Senate.

For Pappas, the acknowledgement was more than a personal gesture. His marriage had featured in Republican campaign advertising, making the remarks a response to some of the most disputed attacks of the election.

Chris Pappas Thanks Husband During Victory Speech

Pappas paused his speech to introduce Bentley, describing him as 'my amazing husband Vann'. The response from supporters was immediate, and the congressman joked that perhaps the wrong person had appeared on the ballot.

He then moved from humour to gratitude, telling the audience that Bentley had supported him regardless of whether he won or lost. Being married to someone he loved, he said, mattered more than the outcome of any election.

Referring to what he described as negative attacks and lies during the campaign, Pappas added that 'love and truth prevailed tonight'. The audience applauded again, with Bentley beside him as he spoke.

A video of the exchange was shared on X after the victory. It provided a personal moment during an otherwise combative election night, although there is no independently established measure of how widely the clip circulated across social platforms.

The setting lent the remarks a local significance. The Puritan Backroom is part of the family's longstanding restaurant business in Manchester, the city where Pappas grew up and where the couple live.

Campaign Attacks Put Bentley in the Political Spotlight

Bentley is a lawyer whose professional career became an issue during the Senate contest. He previously worked as a registered lobbyist for Amazon, leaving the company in 2019. He now works in privacy and cybersecurity policy at Uber and is no longer registered as a lobbyist.

A Republican-aligned political action committee, the Senate Leadership Fund, ran advertising that questioned Pappas's congressional votes and suggested a connection to Bentley's employment. The advertisements also challenged the congressman's account of their relationship.

In an October investigation, FactCheck.org found that one advertisement used misleading financial comparisons and omitted relevant context about several votes.

The investigation also reported that Pappas opposed a particular provision concerning ride-hailing companies, despite voting to advance a larger bill containing it.

Separately, PolitiFact rated an accusation that Pappas had lied about his relationship during an earlier debate 'Mostly False.' That conclusion concerned the wording of the exchange, not a blanket judgement on every claim made during the campaign.

Pappas's reference to attacks and lies therefore had a documented political backdrop. It remained his interpretation of the campaign, rather than a finding that every criticism made by opponents was false.

Pappas and Bentley began dating in 2019 and married in February 2023. During Tuesday's remarks, the congressman chose to emphasise the support he had received from Bentley instead of revisiting the individual allegations.

What Pappas's Win Means for the US Senate

Pappas's win marked a first for openly gay men in the US Senate. He is not the chamber's first openly LGBTQ member, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin was elected to the Senate in 2012.

The 46-year-old first won election to the House of Representatives in 2018 and began representing New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in January 2019. He will move to the Senate when the new Congress begins in January 2027.

Sununu, who represented New Hampshire in the Senate between 2003 and 2009, conceded shortly after polling stations closed. The Associated Press reported Pappas's victory, ending the former senator's bid to return to Washington.

The result came as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. Pappas also used his victory speech to challenge corporate influence and argue that voters wanted a change in Washington.

His tribute to Bentley gave the evening a different emphasis, closing a campaign in which his marriage became a political target with a public acknowledgement of his husband's support.