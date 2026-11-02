Nathalia Gadelha, 20, has been named by her family as the co-pilot killed when a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board.

The jet went down on Sunday, 1 November 2026, while travelling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. US transportation officials said everyone aboard died.

Her mother, Camila, and stepfather confirmed her identity to the New York Post, although authorities had not independently identified her in their initial public statements.

The Learjet had departed Austin–Bergstrom International Airport before crashing near a residential area at about 12.50pm local time.

The aircraft reportedly entered a rapid descent after its crew reported turbulence and icing conditions. Investigators have not determined what caused the crash.

News of Gadelha's death has focused attention on her early achievements in aviation. Three years earlier, she had featured in local news coverage for earning her pilot's licence before obtaining a driving licence.

Nathalia Gadelha Earned Her Pilot's Licence at 17

In October 2023, CBS12 interviewed Gadelha when she was a 17-year-old senior at West Boca Raton High School. The report identified her as Nathalia Filgueiras, a different surname from the one used in the family's recent identification.

She had earned her private pilot's licence in September 2023, allowing her to fly aircraft before she could legally drive herself to school. Her unusual achievement attracted attention from classmates and local reporters.

'I definitely do brag,' she told CBS12 while describing people's reactions to her flying qualifications. When others questioned why she could not drive, her response was simple: 'Yeah, but I can fly.'

Gadelha began ground school in 2020, while her father had started flying recreationally in 2018. She credited him with helping her develop her flying skills alongside formal instruction.

By October 2023, she had accumulated 88 flight hours and passed the required aviation knowledge test. She also told the broadcaster that flying had become part of her daily routine.

The School District of Palm Beach County funded her private pilot's licence through its Aviation Academy. The programme had previously offered ground-school courses as an elective before officially becoming an academy in August 2023.

The support gave Gadelha access to structured aviation training while she was still completing her secondary education. Her private pilot's licence also marked an important step towards a professional flying career.

From School Aviation Academy to Flight School Graduate

Gadelha told CBS12 that her ultimate ambition was to become a commercial airline pilot. She wanted to build on her early qualifications and pursue opportunities beyond recreational flying.

According to the New York Post, she later graduated from American Flyers, a flight school with campuses in Addison, Texas, and Pompano Beach, Florida. The school provides aviation training for pilots seeking private and professional qualifications.

Her interest in aviation extended beyond formal training. Her mother shared social media posts showing family members travelling together aboard private jets, while Gadelha documented her own flying experiences online.

The newspaper also highlighted a social media post featuring Gadelha flying with her boyfriend, Justin. In the accompanying caption, she reportedly discussed their ages and aviation credentials, including commercial, multi-engine and instrument qualifications.

The post also referred to flight instructor certifications, suggesting that the pair had continued pursuing advanced aviation training.

However, those qualifications were described in social media material and have not been independently verified against Federal Aviation Administration licensing records.

The posts offered a glimpse into Gadelha's life outside school. At 20, she was sharing experiences associated with the aviation career she had discussed publicly as a teenager.

Family Says She Was Co-Pilot on Doomed Learjet

Gadelha's family identified her as the co-pilot aboard the Learjet 60 that crashed in Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft had been heading towards North Eleuthera Airport when the crew encountered an emergency.

According to Reuters, air traffic control recordings captured someone in the cockpit reporting icing and moderate turbulence. The crew subsequently declared an emergency as the aircraft began descending rapidly.

The reported descent rate reached 22,000 feet per minute during the emergency. Flight-tracking data indicated that the rate briefly exceeded 32,000 feet per minute before impact.

The recording also captured a desperate final communication, although the speaker's identity has not been independently established. There is no verified evidence identifying Gadelha as the person speaking during those final moments.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that nine people were aboard the aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FAA.

Although the crew reported icing and turbulence, investigators have not established whether either condition caused or contributed to the crash.

For Gadelha, the flight marked the tragic end of a career she had begun pursuing while still at school. Her earlier interviews documented a young aviator determined to turn her passion for flying into a profession.