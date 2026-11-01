Donald Trump has said the idea of Nicki Minaj becoming White House press secretary was 'a good idea' when asked about online speculation, after the rapper appeared with him at a Michigan rally last weekend.

The president made the remark in an interview with pro-Trump commentator Benny Johnson, according to the Mirror US. It followed an X post by White House communications director Steven Cheung which suggested Minaj had been found for the press secretary role.

Nicki Minaj and the Press Secretary Speculation

Asked by Johnson whether Minaj would be the next press secretary, Trump grinned and replied, 'That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that. I'm gonna think about that.' He then told Johnson, 'How about you? You'd be pretty good too.'

The exchange did not establish that Minaj was being considered for the vacant post. It came after Cheung posted a video of the Trinidadian-born rapper speaking aboard Air Force One, writing, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ.'

Cheung's post framed the possibility as a suggestion, and Trump made no appointment or formal declaration about the vacant position in the quoted exchange.

About an hour later, Minaj reposted Cheung's message with an American flag and a sweating smiley face. Her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, and she is an outspoken Trump supporter.

Nicki Minaj Praises Trump on Air Force One

In the two-minute exchange with Cheung, Minaj praised Trump's handling of the economy and described him as naturally a businessman.

'Well, it's boring because we have a president that understands economics, first of all, you know, I said before that the president is naturally a businessman,' she said.

She also characterised his foreign policy as hardline, saying, 'We're not going to be paying to kiss their a--, okay? They are going to pay us to be affiliated with the United States of America.' Asked whether anyone worked harder on the campaign trail, she replied, 'Absolutely not.'

Minaj later added, 'He wakes up at four o'clock in the morning. He outworks people that are half his age, and you know what does that say about his character?'

Nicki Minaj Draws Divided Online Reaction

The prospect of Minaj taking the White House position drew criticism and humour on social media after the clip circulated. One X user wrote, 'i need this to happen so she can be a global embarrassment more than she already is.'

Another posted, 'Washington never runs out of surprises,' adding that Minaj at the White House podium would make press briefings more interesting. Other commenters called the prospect funny or disastrous, while one wrote, 'Everything is cooked I can't believe this isn't a simulation.'

Some users also questioned whether Minaj would be eligible, with one writing, 'Might want to choose an actual American citizen.' The rapper was born in Trinidad and Tobago and has previously said she was not a US citizen but was 'finalizing' her citizenship application.

The post remains vacant after Katie Zacharia's dismissal five days into the role. The article says Trump is expected to reveal a choice after the midterm elections scheduled for 3 November.