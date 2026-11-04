Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday as Democrats seized control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the US midterm elections, ending Republican dominance of Congress and exposing deepening strains within the President's political coalition.

The defeats followed a campaign shaped by the war in Iran, rising petrol prices and mounting concern over the cost of living.

Republicans entered election night with narrow majorities in both chambers. Democrats needed only modest net gains to reclaim the House and four Republican-held Senate seats for a majority. Their eventual gains stretched well beyond those minimum targets.

Trump rejected any suggestion that his absence from the ballot explained the Republican losses. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: 'I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!'

A White House official described the administration's mood as 'defiant' and cited the quality of Republican candidates as a key factor in the results.

'Candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves,' the official told ABC News.

Why the MAGA Midterm Meltdown Spread

The backlash was not confined to conservative commentators. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie declared on ABC News that Trump's political dominance had come to an end.

Referring to the defeats of Darline Graham, Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott, Christie said: 'The Trump era is over. It is over. You cannot lose at this level.'

Christie also highlighted Democratic gains in Congress and across state governments, arguing that the scale of the Republican losses represented a major political setback for the President.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh went further, describing the Iran war as 'the greatest political blunder in the last two decades at least' and 'an unforgivable betrayal of America First principles'.

Fox News presenter Sean Hannity also blamed the Iran war for the Republican setbacks. Asked whether the conflict had influenced the result, he replied: 'I think 100 per cent. I don't think there's any doubt about it.' His assessment reflected his own interpretation of the election outcome.

Not every Trump ally accepted that explanation. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem argued that Republicans had been 'too successful' during the first year of Trump's second term. Noem has since moved into an advisory role at the State Department.

Democrats Flip Republican Strongholds

The results included a historic upset in South Carolina, where Democratic candidate Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham. Andrews' victory marked the first time a Democrat had won a Senate election in the state since 1998.

In North Carolina, former Democratic governor Roy Cooper defeated former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley for the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Thom Tillis. Cooper's victory was the first Democratic Senate win in the state since 2008.

Texas delivered two major setbacks for Republicans. Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, while Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Trump blamed Abbott's defeat on what he described as the governor's shift towards becoming a 'RINO', or 'Republican in name only'.

In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff defeated Trump-backed Republican congressman Mike Collins, retaining his Senate seat in a state Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election.

Elon Musk, who had helped finance and promote Trump's 2024 campaign, responded to the Republican losses with two posts on X.

'Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time,' he wrote, before adding: 'Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now.'

Big-Spending MAGA Machine Comes Up Short

The scale of the Republican campaign effort made the result particularly damaging. Trump held 30 events in 20 states over 32 days in the run-up to Election Day.

Separately, his flagship political action committee, MAGA Inc., reported spending nearly $277 million (€247.4 million and £206.4 million) from the beginning of September, much of it through affiliated groups supporting Republican candidates.

The immediate consequence will be increased congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration. With Democrats controlling both chambers, the party will have greater power to investigate the administration, hold hearings and issue subpoenas during the remainder of Trump's second term.

The election result is a significant setback for Trump and his Republican coalition, leaving the President facing a Democratic-controlled Congress for the final two years of his term.