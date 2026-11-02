A desperate warning over the radio, a rapidly descending aircraft and a final exchange with air traffic control have emerged as some of the most haunting details of the Learjet 60 crash in Florida. But as investigators work to establish what happened, attention has turned to the identity of the female voice heard in the recording, with social media speculation linking her to a young aviator named Nathalia Filgueiras.

However, there is no official confirmation that Filgueiras was aboard the aircraft or that she was the woman heard communicating with air traffic control. Authorities have not publicly released the identities of the nine people killed when the private jet crashed in Palm Beach County on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Who Is Nathalia Filgueiras?

Nathalia Filgueiras has been mentioned in online speculation about the identity of the female voice heard in the air traffic control recording. However, International Business Times UK could not independently verify the claims.

Filgueiras previously attracted attention for her aviation achievements. According to a 2023 report, she was a 17-year-old senior at West Boca Raton High School when she obtained her private pilot's licence through the School District of Palm Beach County's Aviation Academy.

She reportedly achieved the milestone before obtaining her driving licence.

Speaking about her accomplishment at the time, she said: 'I definitely do brag because people say, "Oh, you can't drive", and I'm like, "Yeah, but I can fly".'

The report also revealed that Filgueiras had accumulated 88 hours of flight time and hoped to become a commercial airline pilot.

However, holding a private pilot's licence does not automatically qualify someone to operate a Learjet 60. Flying the business jet requires additional qualifications, including an appropriate aircraft type rating and the necessary operating privileges.

The uncertainty surrounding the female crew member has fuelled online discussion, but speculation about an individual's identity should not be mistaken for confirmation.

Social Media Speculation Surrounds Female Pilot's Identity

X user @EvanAKilgore is among those who have identified Nathalia Filgueiras as the female pilot involved in the Palm Beach County crash. He pointed to her 2023 news interview about obtaining her pilot's licence while still in high school and a March 2026 social media post reportedly showing her flying a Learjet 60, the same aircraft type involved in the disaster.

I believe the female pilot involved in the tragic private plane crash in Palm Beach County today is Nathalia Filgueiras, of Florida.



Nathalia Filgueiras did a news interview about getting her pilot's license while still in high school in 2023.



In a March 2026 post, Nathalia… pic.twitter.com/K5UKXLxwgH — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 2, 2026

He also cited apparent social media connections involving her sister and a partner identified as 'J', suggesting the latter could be the person addressed as Jack in the cockpit recording. Evan Kilgore's post has since contributed to online speculation about her identity.

Another X user, @BoomersGhost, also named Filgueiras as the female pilot and claimed that 'Jack,' heard in the final cockpit audio, was her boyfriend. However, neither user's claims have been independently verified, and authorities have not officially identified the pilots.

The pilot’s name in today’s deadly crash in Palm Beach, Florida was Nathalia Filgueiras. Private pilot who can be heard on the audio saying “Jack” whom was her boyfriend.



Rest in peace, Nathalia. https://t.co/b3nkqVzxj5 pic.twitter.com/AUvGURQ3MR — Boomer’s Ghost (@BoomersGhost) November 2, 2026

International Business Times could not independently confirm that Filgueiras was aboard the aircraft or establish the identity and relationship of the person referred to as Jack in the recording.

Captain Bob Allen, a partner at Nomadic Aviation Group, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying he knew the pilots but declined to identify them. He said, however, that they were 'two young pilots out there doing what they loved to do.'

I’ve had a number of messages asking to comment on the Lear crash. I’ve learned who the crew was, I did not know them, but I’m going to give them the respect and reverence they should be given. They were two young pilots out there doing what they loved to do.

I also agree… https://t.co/ScBgxWSjcK — Bob Allen (@CaptBob_Nomadic) November 2, 2026

Chilling Air Traffic Control Recording Captures Learjet 60 Pilot's Final Warning

Meanwhile, the final radio exchange before the Learjet 60 crashed has intensified interest in the circumstances surrounding the disaster. A recording of communications between the aircraft and a Miami air traffic control centre, published on LiveATC, captures the crew reporting icing conditions and moderate turbulence before the situation deteriorated.

Based on the recording, the female pilot initially reported that the aircraft was experiencing icing and moderate turbulence while seeking a smoother route. Less than a minute later, the pilot declared an emergency and reported that the aircraft was descending at 10,000 feet per minute. The reported rate subsequently increased to 20,000 feet per minute.

The pilot then issued a desperate warning: 'We're going to crash into the ground'. An air traffic controller attempted to reassure the crew, responding: 'I'm here with you. Talk to me'.

The pilot subsequently reported a descent rate of 22,000 feet per minute as the aircraft began banking. The final words heard from the cockpit were: 'Look outside, Jack, look outside! Holy f**k, we're out of time'.

Flight-tracking data reviewed by Flightradar24 indicated that the aircraft's vertical descent rate eventually exceeded 32,000 feet per minute.

The NTSB has launched an investigation into the crash. However, investigators have not released any official findings establishing what caused the aircraft to lose altitude so rapidly. The identities of the crew members and passengers also remain unconfirmed in the authorities' publicly available statements.