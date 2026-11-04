US President Donald Trump criticised Fox News' polling during a live interview on Tuesday, 3 November, telling the network to find a better pollster after Democrats made significant gains in the midterm elections.

Speaking by telephone to Fox News presenters Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, Trump questioned the network's polling on his popularity among Republican voters.

'The Fox polls are terrible. You ought to get yourself a good pollster because your pollster is the worst,' Trump said during the network's election-night coverage.

His remarks came as Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing Republicans a significant setback ahead of the final two years of his presidency.

Why Did Trump Criticise Fox News' Polls?

During the interview, Trump referred to a CNN poll that he claimed showed him with 99 per cent approval among Republicans. He contrasted that figure with Fox News polling, which he said had consistently presented an unfavourable picture of his popularity.

TRUMP: I read at Fox that I'm not popular. The Fox polls are terrible. You ought to get yourself a good pollster 'cause your polls are the worst



BAIER: But tonight actually the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed



TRUMP: Well, I don't know about that pic.twitter.com/GlQ87NH15C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2026

The figure should be treated cautiously. CNN has separately reported 98 per cent approval among MAGA Republicans, a narrower group than the wider Republican electorate. Other CNN polling has examined which Republican president respondents admire most, a different measure from presidential approval.

Trump maintained that Fox News had repeatedly gotten his polling numbers wrong.

'The results with Fox with me were wrong for 12 years. They have gotten me wrong for 12 years, but I don't care. It doesn't matter,' he said.

Did Trump Blame Fox News for Republican Losses?

Trump also criticised the network in a series of posts on Truth Social following the election results.

Trump:



FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse. GOD BLESS AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/aVrs2JhI4d — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2026

He questioned why Fox News had featured former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He accused the network of contributing to Republican losses by repeatedly giving airtime to Democratic opposition.

'Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Democrat opposition, and worse,' Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump pointed out that he had not been on the ballot, suggesting the Republican results would have been different had he been a candidate.

'I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!' he wrote.

His comments came as Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress, giving the opposition party greater influence over legislation and congressional oversight during the remainder of Trump's term.

How Did Bret Baier Respond to Trump's Criticism?

Baier pushed back during the interview, telling Trump that the election results were close to what Fox News' polling had indicated.

'But tonight, actually, the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed,' Baier said.

Trump did not accept the presenter's assessment, instead returning to his criticism of the network's past polling on his political standing.

The exchange highlighted the tension between Trump's claims about his popularity and the polling figures presented by the network.

Could Trump's Criticism Affect His Relationship With Fox News?

Trump's latest remarks add to his criticism of Fox News' election coverage and polling. His Truth Social posts also questioned the network's decision to feature Democratic figures during its coverage.

The president's comments followed an election in which Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress. The shift is likely to complicate the administration's legislative agenda during the final two years of his presidency.