Martha Stewart, whose fortune has been estimated at $400 million (£299 million), faced criticism after posting a Halloween photograph on Instagram on Saturday, 31 October 2026, showing her dressed to resemble a person experiencing homelessness.

The 85-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur subsequently removed the image and defended the costume, saying it was intended to raise awareness of homelessness.

The photograph appeared in an Instagram carousel promoting candles Stewart sells through QVC. It showed her wearing tattered clothing, with dark marks resembling dirt on her face, while holding a clipboard displaying a handwritten appeal for food and help.

The image quickly drew criticism, with social media users questioning whether portraying someone experiencing homelessness was appropriate for Halloween, particularly in a post promoting commercial products.

Stewart addressed the controversy on Sunday, 1 November, expressing distress that the costume had offended people. However, her statement stopped short of an explicit apology.

Martha Stewart Faces Criticism Over Halloween Costume and QVC Promotion

The backlash centred on Stewart's apparent portrayal of poverty and the photograph's inclusion in an advertisement for her seasonal merchandise.

According to TMZ, the original Instagram caption promoted her QVC candles as suitable for Halloween. Screenshots circulated online after the photograph was removed, including on Reddit, where users criticised the costume.

Some commenters described the portrayal as 'offensive', 'gross' and 'out of touch', while others questioned the contrast between Stewart's considerable reported wealth and her depiction of someone asking for food.

Stewart's net worth has been estimated at $400 million (£299 million), although that figure is not a publicly verified assessment of her current financial assets.

The photograph was removed shortly after publication, but available reporting does not establish who removed it or confirm whether the decision was directly prompted by the criticism.

The controversy also raised questions about the distinction between raising awareness of a social problem and using that problem as part of a commercial Halloween promotion.

Martha Stewart Says Costume Was Intended to Raise Awareness

In a statement reported by Page Six and TMZ on Sunday, Stewart said she was distressed that her Halloween costume had offended people.

She explained that her intention had been to draw greater attention to homelessness, describing it as a serious and continuing challenge in the United States.

Stewart also said she cared deeply about the issue and had devoted significant time and effort to supporting charities working to address homelessness.

She maintained that she remained committed to making a difference.

However, the statement did not identify specific charities or establish whether the Halloween photograph was associated with a charitable initiative or fundraising campaign.

Stewart also did not directly address the criticism surrounding the photograph's inclusion in the QVC candle promotion.

Although she acknowledged the offence caused by the costume, she did not explicitly apologise for wearing it.

Stewart's Halloween Tradition Draws Unusual Backlash

Stewart has long been associated with elaborate Halloween celebrations, seasonal entertaining and inventive costumes.

Her previous appearances have included outfits inspired by Queen Elizabeth I and fantasy characters. She has also celebrated Halloween publicly with rapper Snoop Dogg, with whom she has maintained a longstanding friendship.

In her statement, Stewart reflected on her years of sharing Halloween recipes, craft ideas and entertaining advice with audiences.

She described the holiday as one of her favourites, highlighting the importance of seasonal celebrations throughout her career.

This year's costume, however, attracted criticism over its apparent depiction of economic hardship rather than its creativity or appearance.

The episode also drew attention to the broader issue Stewart said she had intended to highlight.

US Homelessness Remains Near Record Levels, Federal Figures Show

According to a Congressional Research Service report updated on 16 July 2026, 745,652 people were experiencing homelessness across the United States on a single night in January 2025.

The figure represented a decrease of 3.3 per cent from the 771,480 people counted in 2024, the highest total recorded since comparable nationwide data collection began in 2007.

Despite the decline, the 2025 figure remained the second-highest recorded during that period.

The data came from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2025 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, released on 29 May 2026.

Of those counted in January 2025, 479,332 were staying in shelters or other qualifying temporary accommodation, while 266,320 were living in unsheltered conditions.

The figures reflect conditions on a single night rather than the total number of people who experienced homelessness or housing instability throughout the year.

The federal findings underscore the scale of the problem Stewart referenced in her response.

However, neither her statement nor the available reporting establishes that the controversial Halloween photograph was linked to a charitable campaign.

By Sunday, 1 November, Stewart had publicly explained her intentions and acknowledged that her costume had offended people. Although the original Instagram photograph had been removed, screenshots remained in circulation and the criticism continued online.