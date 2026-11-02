An audio clip capturing a woman crying 'Look outside, Jack!' in the final seconds before a Learjet 60 plunged from the sky in Palm Beach County, killing all nine people on board, has fuelled a wave of online speculation about her identity.

The aircraft crashed on 1 November, with no survivors. Social media users have since focused on Florida pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, highlighting her flying background and past online posts as possible links to the voice in the recording.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those aboard the jet, and there is no official confirmation that Filgueiras was on the flight or that she was the woman heard in the audio.

Social Media Fixates on Young Pilot's Identity

Several social media posts have suggested that Filgueiras may have been the woman heard in the recording.

One widely shared post pointed to an alleged March 2026 social media update that appeared to show her flying a Learjet 60, the same aircraft type involved in Sunday's crash. It also cited a TikTok comment from an account allegedly belonging to Filgueiras' sister, Giulia, which appeared to read, 'My sister', beneath a post about the crash.

I believe the female pilot involved in the tragic private plane crash in Palm Beach County today is Nathalia Filgueiras, of Florida.Nathalia Filgueiras did a news interview about getting her pilot's license while still in high school in 2023.In a March 2026 post, Nathalia posted about flying a LearJet 60, the type of plane that crashed today.Her sister, Giulia, also seemingly commented on a TikTok post about the crash saying "My sister 💔" and her Instagram is following Nathalia's "itsnatflig" account.Her partner, "J" (as seen in her IG bio) is likely the "Jack" she cries out to in the chilling audio.It looks like she flies with him routinely, according to her former social media posts.Jack is also heard reciting the Lord's prayer in the moments before the crash.May they rest in peace. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 2, 2026

The speculation has also focused on the letter 'J' appearing in Filgueiras' Instagram bio, with some users suggesting it could refer to the 'Jack' heard in the recording. Other social media posts have allegedly shown Filgueiras flying with a person whom users believe may be Jack. These claims have not been independently verified.

Teen Aviator Who Took to the Skies Before She Could Drive

Filgueiras previously attracted attention after earning her private pilot's licence while still in high school, before obtaining her driver's licence.

In an October 2023 interview with CBS12 News, she was introduced as a 17-year-old senior at West Boca Raton High School in Palm Beach County. She had received her private pilot's licence in September that year.

'I definitely do brag because people say, "Oh, you can't drive," and I'm like, "Yeah, but I can fly,"' she told the broadcaster.

Filgueiras began ground school in 2020, when she was entering her sophomore year. She also learned from her father, who had started flying recreationally in 2018.

At the time of the interview, she had accumulated 88 flight hours and said she hoped to become a commercial airline pilot or fly private jets.

The interview has resurfaced as social media users discuss her possible connection to the fatal crash.

Final Minutes of Learjet Detailed in ATC Audio

The Learjet 60 crashed near Cresthaven in Palm Beach County at approximately 12.50 pm local time on Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was travelling to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. All nine people aboard were killed, according to authorities.

Air traffic control recordings captured the crew reporting icing, moderate turbulence and precipitation before the aircraft began losing altitude rapidly.

The pilot then reported that the jet was descending at 10,000 feet per minute before describing an overspeed condition and a descent of 20,000 feet per minute.

In the recording circulating online, a female voice can also be heard shouting, 'Look outside, Jack! Look outside!' before saying 'We're out of time.'

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with support from the FAA. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

For now, the claims linking Filgueiras to the crash remain unverified. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the identities of the nine people aboard the Learjet or identified the people heard in the recording. There is no official confirmation that Filgueiras was aboard the aircraft or that she was the woman heard in the audio.