US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their sweeping midterm election victory on Tuesday, 3 November, after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress. However, in a phone interview with Fox News, Trump rejected suggestions that the results reflected dissatisfaction with his leadership.

The 2026 midterm elections handed Democrats control of the House of Representatives and Senate, ending two years of Republican control of Congress. The losses came despite Trump's extensive campaigning for Republican candidates and his repeated efforts to make the election a referendum on his administration.

Donald Trump Rejects Blame for Republican Midterm Election Defeat

Speaking to Fox News after the results became clear, Trump acknowledged the Democrats' success while defending his administration's record.

'Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They've been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it,' Trump said.

Trump, however, rejected the suggestions that the Republicans' loss had something to do with his administration or leadership.

'But I don't view it as a hit on me. I think we've done ... We've had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency,' he added.

His remarks came after Democrats made significant gains across traditionally Republican states and competitive congressional districts, securing control of both chambers of Congress.

The president's refusal to accept personal responsibility drew particular attention because he had repeatedly urged voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his leadership. His campaigning ultimately failed to prevent Democrats from taking control of Congress.

Donald Trump's Midterm Election Comments Trigger Furious Social Media Reactions

Trump's assessment prompted criticism on X (formerly Twitter), where several users argued that the election results represented a rejection of his presidency rather than individual Republican candidates.

One particularly forceful reaction came from @RDemersi, who expressed disappointment after previously defending Trump.

'I lost family and friends for sticking up for this clown. He betrayed us. He turned his back on us. He broke promises.' The user concluded, 'This is on him.'

Another X user, @KingBee8, disputed Trump's interpretation of the results.

'Sorry sir THIS WAS A DIRECT REJECTION OF YOUR LEADERSHIP! them folks LOST BECAUSE OF YOU!!'

Others focused on the contrast between Trump's positive assessment of his presidency and Americans' financial struggles. One commenter questioned his claim of historic success, pointing to difficulties affording groceries, housing and other necessities. Another user joked, 'Seems like he's begging not to be impeached 😂'

The selected reactions reflected anger, frustration and disappointment, although they cannot establish how Trump's supporters or Americans generally viewed the election results.

How Democrats Won the Midterm Elections Against Republicans

Democrats secured their congressional victories by making substantial gains in competitive districts and states previously considered Republican strongholds.

The party flipped at least seven Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race, while Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, delivering Democrats a separate victory in the gubernatorial election.

Kansas also elected Democrat Adam Hamilton, who defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in a significant upset. The state had not elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century.

Economic concerns played a central role in the Democratic campaign. Candidates repeatedly highlighted the cost of living, high prices, tariffs and dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the economy.

The AP Voter Poll found that roughly six in 10 voters disapproved of Trump's handling of the presidency, while around seven in 10 wanted Congress to do more to provide checks and balances on presidential power. The survey, which included approximately 80,000 voters, also found that economic concerns and the state of democracy were among the leading issues influencing voters.

Democrats also benefited from shifting support among younger and Hispanic voters, groups that had helped Trump build a broader coalition during his successful 2024 presidential campaign. The victories will significantly reshape Trump's remaining two years in office.

When the new Congress convenes on 3 January 2027, Democrats will gain greater authority to investigate the administration, challenge legislation and scrutinise presidential appointments.

Trump now faces a more challenging legislative environment, with Democrats positioned to block parts of his agenda and increase congressional scrutiny of his administration.