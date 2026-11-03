A former senior FBI official has accused the Trump administration of pressuring him to investigate political opponents before making him a 'scapegoat' after a high-profile case against anti-ICE protesters collapsed. Douglas DePodesta, who led the FBI's Chicago office until July 2026, claims he was unlawfully forced out after resisting politically motivated investigations.

In a federal lawsuit filed on Monday, 2 November, DePodesta accused senior Justice Department officials of 'misconduct' and 'malfeasance', alleging he was wrongly blamed for the failed prosecutions and forced to resign. The lawsuit names FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and US Attorney Andrew Boutros, who leads the DoJ's Chicago office.

Official Claims He Was Pressured to Target Trump Critics

The alleged pressure intensified during Operation Midway Blitz, the federal immigration crackdown launched in Chicago in 2025. The complaint alleges that Boutros became 'openly hostile' after the FBI refused to provide an affidavit stating that a protester had assaulted an officer. FBI agents had reviewed video footage and concluded that the contact was merely 'incidental' as the federal immigration agent tackled the protester.

'On other occasions, Boutros sent DePodesta emails demanding that DePodesta open FBI investigations into individuals with political views or affiliations in opposition to the Trump administration,' the lawsuit alleges. DePodesta claims he resisted the demands, repeatedly requesting sufficient factual grounds to justify opening investigations.

Anti-ICE Prosecution Collapses in Court

At the centre of the dispute is also the prosecution of six protesters, known as the Broadview Six, who were indicted in October 2025 over a demonstration outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in suburban Chicago. Prosecutors accused them of conspiring to impede a federal immigration officer during the 26 September protest.

A federal grand jury initially rejected prosecutors' proposed charges, an unusual setback given the relatively low evidentiary threshold required for an indictment. Prosecutors nevertheless continued pursuing the case, with Boutros personally appearing before the grand jury to seek charges, according to the complaint.

Boutros' office had previously denied political interference, telling a federal court that there had been no outside communications concerning investigative or charging decisions, including with Justice Department headquarters, the lawsuit says. DePodesta disputes that account, alleging he attended meetings in which Boutros discussed the Broadview Six investigation with senior DoJ officials, including Patel and Blanche.

The lawsuit also alleges that people close to the Trump administration called for the prosecution of protesters, particularly Kat Abughazaleh, who was then running for Congress. The case later came under judicial scrutiny over alleged prosecutorial misconduct during grand jury proceedings. Although Boutros told the court he was 'completely unaware' of the problems, DePodesta alleges he knew about the misconduct and that his statement was 'intentionally false'.

'Scapegoat' Allegations Follow Failed Case

Following the prosecution's collapse, DePodesta claims Boutros sought to protect his reputation by blaming the FBI official. 'To deflect attention from his own malfeasance, Boutros began a campaign within the Department of Justice to blame DePodesta for the unravelling of the case,' the complaint states.

According to the lawsuit, Boutros accused DePodesta and his sister-in-law, defence lawyer Nancy DePodesta, of conspiring to undermine the prosecution. DePodesta told his superiors that he had not discussed the case with his sister-in-law, and senior FBI officials backed him. However, the lawsuit alleges that they were ultimately pressured to force him out of his position.

Former FBI Official Breaks Silence After Departure

DePodesta, who joined the FBI in 2002, left the bureau in July 2026. The lawsuit accuses the officials of defamation and violating DePodesta's due process and free speech rights. Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times, DePodesta defended his decision to challenge the administration.

'The American people need to know what is happening within their government,' he said. 'I will not let fear silence me.' The allegations have not been proved in court.