Former FBI Director James Comey suspected federal officers monitored his whereabouts while he travelled to a relative's residence and around his neighbourhood, his lawyers said.

The allegation appeared in a 9 October filing during a sealed Justice Department case in Washington. His lawyers also feared prosecutors might seek his arrest before a holiday weekend.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden unsealed the proceedings on Monday, 26 October. The records do not establish that surveillance occurred or that an arrest was planned.

The dispute began after prosecutors filed a two-count criminal information against Comey on 5 October. The document alleges unlawful communication of national defence information and a conspiracy linked to a 2016 disclosure.

Comey denies wrongdoing, and no grand jury indictment has been returned in this latest matter.

James Comey's Suspicions Detailed in Court Filing

In the 9 October emergency filing, Comey's lawyers wrote that he had 'reason to believe multiple federal law enforcement officers have surveilled his whereabouts'.

They referred to his travel to a family member's residence and movements around his neighbourhood throughout the preceding week. The document does not identify officers, describe a surveillance technique or provide independent proof that monitoring occurred.

The allegation was included in a request for an urgent hearing over the Justice Department's charging strategy. Comey's lawyers said the government was attempting to extend the deadline for pursuing allegations dating back a decade.

They raised the surveillance concern while seeking to challenge the validity of the prosecution's filing.

The Justice Department's public statements about the prosecution have addressed its legal filing and the continuing investigation. Those statements do not directly address Comey's specific suspicion of monitoring. Nor has the unsealing order established whether surveillance occurred.

James Comey's Lawyers Also Raised Arrest Concerns

Comey's defence said prosecutors might seek an indictment and arrest warrant as early as the afternoon of 9 October. Lawyers feared an after-hours arrest could leave him detained over the three-day Columbus Day weekend. The holiday fell on Monday, 12 October, two weeks before the court made the documents public.

The filing also records earlier assurances from prosecutors. On 5 October, they told Comey's lawyer Patrick Fitzgerald that the government was not seeking his arrest or court appearance 'at this time'.

Prosecutors repeated on 6 October that he was not then at risk of arrest, while declining to rule out future action.

Comey's lawyers subsequently reported that prosecutors agreed at an emergency hearing not to seek an indictment for 30 days. That agreement did not settle the legality of the existing document. Comey had also offered to surrender voluntarily if his appearance was required.

McFadden unsealed the case at the defence's request on 26 October. He said criminal allegations involving a former FBI director's conduct in office were of 'significant public interest'.

James Comey's Case Centres on Disputed Charging Deadline

The criminal information alleges that Comey caused national defence information to reach someone not authorised to receive it.

Prosecutors also allege a conspiracy to facilitate disclosure to a newspaper reporter in October 2016. Defence filings link the claims to a report about US email surveillance published that month.

Unlike a grand jury indictment, a criminal information is filed by prosecutors without grand jury approval.

The Justice Department says its 5 October filing preserved the deadline for pursuing charges. It has called the procedure 'a widely recognised practice in federal court' and cited federal appellate decisions.

Comey's lawyers challenge that interpretation. They argue that the extended ten-year limitation period requires an indictment and does not apply to this criminal information.

Prosecutors dispute that argument and say the challenge is premature before an indictment has been returned.

Fitzgerald said Comey 'steadfastly maintains his innocence'. Defence filings say earlier investigations into the underlying disclosure ended without criminal charges. Those decisions are not themselves rulings on the latest allegations.

President Donald Trump said he had 'just heard about it' when questioned about the case and called Comey a 'dirty cop'.

He said he knew nothing about the latest filing. Attorney General Todd Blanche has rejected suggestions that cases against Trump critics are politically motivated.

The court has yet to resolve whether the criminal information preserved the prosecution deadline. The newly public records document Comey's suspicion of surveillance, but they do not establish that federal officers monitored him. No grand jury indictment has been returned in this Washington case.