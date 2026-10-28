US President Donald Trump's inner circle is facing mounting tensions over money, influence, and accusations of misconduct, with a former administration official comparing the infighting to the Mafia as the Justice Department investigates former Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski ahead of the midterm elections.

The turmoil comes as Trump allies trade accusations, challenge one another publicly, and reportedly consider whether their political futures lie with Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

'This isn't like the mafia — it is the mafia,' a former Trump official reportedly told a media outlet. 'And people are going to get whacked.'

Lewandowski Faces DOJ Investigation Over DHS Contracts

The tensions have intensified with the Justice Department's criminal investigation into Lewandowski, a longtime Trump ally who served as a senior adviser to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Reuters recently reported that the investigation followed a criminal referral from the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general. Investigators are examining Lewandowski's involvement in government contracts and allegations that he profited from his government role.

The inquiry remains in an early stage, and the DOJ had not issued subpoenas or other formal legal demands at the time of publication. Lewandowski's lawyer, Adam Trigg, has denied wrongdoing on his client's behalf.

During Noem's tenure, Lewandowski served as a special government employee but reportedly exercised substantial influence over departmental decisions. A DHS official told Reuters that Lewandowski signed certain contracts despite questions about his legal authority in that role. Officials also said he directed the suspension of certain grants and contracts, including those involving the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Trump told reporters he was unfamiliar with the specifics of the case but said he expected members of his administration to act honestly. 'I want my people to be honest,' Trump said, adding that he would allow the Justice Department to act if officials were dishonest.

Susie Wiles Becomes a Target as Midterms Approach

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has emerged as a central figure in the reported infighting, with some people in Trump's circle seeking to undermine her position.

One senior official described the atmosphere as reminiscent of Trump's first administration, telling the Daily Mail, 'Significant leaking, knives out.' Another insider said that while political rivalries were common in previous administrations, the current tensions were unusually intense.

The disputes also touch on an issue Trump has repeatedly treated as particularly sensitive: allegations that people around him are using their positions for personal gain.

Public Accusations Deepen Divisions

Elsewhere, former Trump lawyer Alina Habba accused former Kennedy Center executive director Ric Grenell of failing to ensure that a $5.6 million donation from her husband, Turhan Mildon, reached the performing arts institution. Trump reportedly referred the allegations to White House Counsel Will Scharf for review.

Grenell has denied wrongdoing, saying he never requested money under false pretences or received payment from Mildon. Axios also reported that Grenell disputed the authenticity of an alleged text message concerning the proposed donation. The financial arrangements remain contested, and the allegations should not be treated as established misconduct.

For now, the criminal investigation into Lewandowski and the public accusations involving other Trump allies remain separate matters. Together with reports of internal feuding, however, they have raised questions about money, influence, and loyalty at the centre of the administration's political environment.