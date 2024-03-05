Actress Gina Carano, who was fired from her role in the Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" in 2021, has spoken out about the lawsuit she filed against Disney and Lucasfilm. The actress also expressed her gratitude to Elon Musk's social media platform X for covering her legal fees.

Carano, who played the role of Cara Dune in the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian", was dismissed from the Star Wars franchise in 2021 due to controversial social media posts.

The 41-year-old actress has since filed a lawsuit against the two entertainment giants, with her legal fees covered by the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Disneys fired Gina Carano the week of February 8th, 2021.



Market cap of Disney that day was $341 billion.



Disneys market cap today: $203 billion.



A loss of $138 billion.



This is a byproduct of Disney forgetting who their #1 customers are: PARENTS



— Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) February 28, 2024

In a recent interview with The Post Millennial, Carano addressed the significance of her ongoing lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm.

Gina Carano fights back

Carano drew a comparison between Musk's financial support and the actions of fictional hero Bruce Wayne (the secret identity of DC Comics superhero Batman). She praised Musk, stating: "While many wealthy individuals invest their resources in various endeavours, choosing to use them to defend those who have been wronged is a truly noble act. In this instance, Elon Musk's support reminds me of a real-life Batman."

Carano revealed that after she was fired from "The Mandalorian", an X lawyer reached out and recognised the potential merit of her case after hearing her story and reviewing her communications with Disney and Lucasfilm.

Gina Carano Recaps her Perspective on the Tweet that Got her Fired from Disney's Mandalorian 03/01



— WhiteFacE - It's The Jews (@itsthejews58) March 1, 2024

Carano, who previously accused Disney of bullying her, emphasised the broader importance of her lawsuit in the interview. The actress said she hopes that the legal process will not only ensure "the right thing is done" for her, but also compel a deeper investigation into the actions of Disney and Lucasfilm.

She also believes the scrutiny could pave the way for necessary changes within the company to prevent similar situations from happening to others in the future. "That's why what I'm doing is important," Carano concluded.

Moreover, Carano addressed the challenges she's faced in her acting career after getting fired from "The Mandalorian". She tried to get a voice acting agent to potentially get involved with anime, an avenue she considers appealing.

Much to her chagrin, her efforts were thwarted when questioned about her relationship with Disney. This encounter, she said, highlighted the lingering effects of the situation and led her to believe she's been "stuck" with a negative perception.

Shedding some light on the current state of her career, Carano described her experience as "sitting here in the desert, trying to stay positive and rebuild" after facing numerous rejections.

However, the former mixed martial artist expressed a newfound optimism, stating: "Now it feels like there's this energy pushing forward, like an actual rehabilitation of a career and a comeback. And I can feel it and it's so exciting".

She declared that the very act of someone coming to her defence and bringing this situation back into the spotlight has already had a substantial positive impact on her well-being. Carano said it feels like a weight has been lifted and she is experiencing a renewed sense of physical and emotional health.

While Musk has garnered praise from some people for supporting Carano in her legal battle with Disney, a recent lawsuit paints a different picture of his business practices.

Ex-Twitter executives sue Elon Musk

Four former Twitter executives have filed a $128 (£100.93) million suit against Musk, alleging they weren't paid their full severance after the billionaire acquired the social media platform. This development comes at the heels of a similar lawsuit filed last year by a group of former Twitter employees seeking $500 (£394.25) million in unpaid severance.

JUST IN: Former Twitter executives who destroyed the platform, are suing Elon Musk for $128 million in severance.



The failed executives say Musk fired them for gross negligence and willful misconduct.



— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2024

"Because Musk decided he didn't want to pay Plaintiffs' severance benefits, he simply fired them without reason, then made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision," the suit alleges.

The four plaintiffs in the case include Twitter's former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, former general counsel Sean Edgett, former CFO Ned Segal and former CEO Parag Agrawal.