Melania Trump stood beside her husband at a West Palm Beach early-voting site on Saturday as Donald Trump said he did not think you could get 'a better reference' than the mother who called Ohio Democrat Amy Acton 'a liar' in a Republican attack ad. The first lady spoke to reporters about Ukraine that day, but no comment from her on the Acton row is recorded.

The ad, produced by Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign, features Acton's estranged mother, Donna Arthur, and has become a national flashpoint days before the midterms. Court records provided by Acton's campaign show her stepfather was charged with raping her at 12, though the case never reached trial.

What Trump Said at the Polling Site

A reporter asked Trump at the polling site why the left says women should be believed when Acton's own mother was criticising her and saying she was not fit to be governor. He replied that Ramaswamy had faced 'very bad things' without press complaint, then said: 'This is a disgrace.'

Look at Melania trump, smiling vapidly and saying NOTHING while her husband trashes the survivor of child rape, and uplifts the mother who let it happen.



I don't EVER want to hear any more bullshit that Melania supports women.



She is a DISGRACE.pic.twitter.com/T1EvG4FQ6V — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 25, 2026

Trump defended the ad as he voted, saying Acton's mother had called her a liar and 'no good'. He then asked whether the press would give him a pass if his own mother had criticised him.

Melania Trump's Silence and the Local Ukraine Ceasefire

Melania Trump told reporters 'We talked, we signed the agreements' when asked about talks with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, and her husband said she 'does better than our professionals'. Asked whether she would travel to Ukraine, she replied: 'We will see.'

She made no remark during the Acton exchange. The contrast between a first lady credited with a local ceasefire and a husband defending the ad is the tension behind the online criticism, though there is no data on its scale.

Court Records and Amy Acton's Account

Court records show Cledith Arthur was charged with rape in July 1978 after Acton's biological father reported the abuse, pleaded not guilty and was indicted that September. He failed to appear in court in October 1978, and the case never went to trial.

In the ad, Arthur says: 'She is a liar. She lies about her past.' Acton, who says she was removed from her mother's custody at 12, told a local television outlet: 'I won't normalize somebody who has said my childhood is just something I'm complaining about.'

Republican Leaders Divided Over the Ad

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the spot 'deeply, deeply troubling' and urged Ramaswamy's campaign to take it down, though he kept his endorsement of the candidate. Sen. Jon Husted said he 'would not have run' it, while Ramaswamy's campaign has refused to pull it.

Vice President JD Vance defended the ad on 21 October, saying it 'calls it out like it is', according to FactCheck.org. At a Cleveland rally, Barack Obama said there was 'no line he will not cross', while Acton told supporters: 'Decency still matters.'

Online Reaction to Melania Trump

The criticism of Melania Trump centred on a post on X by the account BrooklynDad_Defiant, which accused her of 'smiling vapidly and saying NOTHING' while her husband spoke. The author called her 'a DISGRACE' and said he did not want to hear again that the first lady supports women.

Replies were divided: one user wrote that 'Survivors of abuse deserve dignity, compassion, and to be heard', while another replied that Acton 'is unfit to be the Ohio Governor' and asked why the author was bashing Melania.

These are individual opinions, not a measure of public sentiment, and this report draws on a broadcast transcript, court records released by Acton's campaign and published coverage, with no response from the White House or the first lady's office recorded.