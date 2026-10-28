Rachel Clement, a former Henderson County high school teacher in Kentucky, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of tampering with physical evidence. The case, which began with a report to high school officials in May 2026, resulted in guilty pleas before a scheduled trial.

Under the terms of the plea agreement reached with the prosecution, Clement will avoid trial but face severe legal penalties, including a permanent nationwide ban from teaching and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

The sentencing is set for 4 January 2027, closing a case that began with allegations of sexual messages sent to a student.

Amended Charges and Prosecution Rationale

The charges set against 29-year-old Clement were amended as part of the plea agreement. The two original counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities were amended to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving a position of authority or special trust.

The amended sexual abuse charges are Class D felonies, a lower classification than the two original Class C electronic communication offences. Prosecutors also dropped a separate first-degree sexual abuse charge that had been included in the original case, Henderson County Commonwealth's Attorney Herb McKee said.

Clement also pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence. McKee said he consulted with the victim and his family, Henderson Police Department detectives and local school district representatives, all of whom agreed with the recommendations.

Evidence Tampering and the Investigation

The tampering with physical evidence charge relates to actions taken during the investigation concerning sexual messages. The Henderson Police Department launched the investigation in May after a report was made to high school officials, who contacted law enforcement.

Clement was arrested in June and later released on bond, on the condition she was barred from using electronic devices or social media. McKee is recommending five years in prison for the tampering charge.

Formal proceedings will take place in the Henderson Circuit Court, where Judge Karen Wilson will officially determine the final penalties. The scheduling follows a sequence of pretrial milestones and conferences that took place over the summer and autumn.

Lifetime Teaching Ban

School officials had already confirmed that Clement's contract would not be renewed following the incident and that she was immediately removed from school grounds. She is also barred from all Henderson County Schools property and from any contact with the victim or his family.

Under the plea agreement, Clement is also banned from teaching anywhere in the United States for the rest of her life and is required to remain on the sex offender registry for life.

McKee is recommending three years in prison for each count of sexual abuse and five years for the tampering charge, with the sentences running concurrently. However, Judge Wilson may decide to impose consecutive terms.

If the judge imposes consecutive terms, Clement faces up to 11 years in prison. The judge will consider a pre-sentence investigation report before determining the final sentence on 4 January 2027.