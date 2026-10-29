California PhD student Nicole Virzi was sentenced in Pennsylvania on 28 October 2026 to 35 to 80 years in prison for killing her best friend's six-week-old son. She had admitted longstanding urges to hurt children.

Virzi, 32, was visiting Savannah Roberts and Ethan Katz in Pittsburgh in June 2024 when their son Leon died in her care. The clinical psychology student had remained with him while his parents took his twin brother, Ari, to hospital.

She pleaded guilty in Allegheny County Court to third-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, WTAE reported.

California PhD Student's Plea Spares Family a Trial

Before reaching the plea agreement, Virzi faced the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Deputy District Attorney Emma Schoedel told the court that Leon's parents wanted an agreement ensuring Virzi spent most of her life in prison without requiring them to relive their son's death at a public trial.

'This office has decided to invest in their healing,' Schoedel told the court.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office stated that Virzi had exploited her trusted relationship with the family to place herself in a position to commit the crimes. The office also requested privacy for the family as they grieved.

What the California PhD Student Admitted to Police

On 15 June 2024, Virzi alerted the parents to scratches and bruises around Ari's lower body and groin. Those injuries were later determined to have been inflicted by Virzi.

Roberts wrote in her victim-impact statement that the parents had arranged for someone else to watch Leon, but Virzi insisted on caring for him. She sent reassuring text messages throughout the night.

Later that night, Virzi called 911 to report that Leon was having difficulty breathing and had a lump on his head. He died in hospital early the following morning after suffering a severe skull fracture and multiple brain bleeds.

In a video-recorded police interview, Virzi admitted shaking and dropping Leon and flipping him upside down on the bathroom tile floor. She described her urges as a compulsion.

She told investigators, 'I'm telling you this because I can't keep lying about it.'

Virzi claimed she had become angry because she felt her friends were treating her like a nanny. She also admitted injuring Ari, who survived.

Her lawyers sought to suppress her statements, arguing she had been coerced after hours in custody with little sleep or food. Judge Jill E. Rangos rejected the motion, finding that Virzi had spoken knowingly and voluntarily.

California PhD Student Remains Silent at Sentencing

Roberts questioned Virzi's claim that she could not control her behaviour, writing that her 'so-called compulsions' did not excuse her actions.

She recalled Leon sitting comfortably on Virzi's lap before his death and later cradling her dying son for hours. Raising Ari brought immense joy, she wrote, but each milestone and birthday carried the knowledge that Leon should have been alongside him.

Virzi declined to address the court. Her attorney, Tina Miller, explained that Virzi understood no apology could adequately address the family's pain.

Miller stated that Virzi had written a letter to Leon's family, which they could choose whether to read.