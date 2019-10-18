A few days ago Epic Games practically surprised and confused "Fortnite" players around the world when it ended Season X in spectacular fashion. Users expecting a big event or challenge to mark the end instead got something else. This left the gaming community confused as to how the battle royale shooter will continue. Then without any warning, "Fortnite" Chapter 2 made its debut along with it some new mechanics and content.

Here are some of the new features that players can easily miss when starting the game.

Since the previous chapter ended with everything being sucked into a massive black hole, it paved the way for Epic Games to try something new. Hence, "Fortnite" Chapter 2 introduces players to a new map with 13 notable locations. This offers something fresh for gamers to explore and figure out the nuances of each new area.

Drop into a New World ðŸŒŽ



Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now.



Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019

Knowing the best spots for taking down opponents is great for survivability in combat. According to Forbes, this new map was leaked by data miners about a month ago, but people reportedly dismissed it as a clever fake. Players can also use gathered material to upgrade weapons via workbenches found throughout the map. This enhances equipment up to another rarity level.

Compared to the old map, the new one features more bodies of water. Before "Fortnite" Chapter 2, rivers and lakes were an impedance to movement. Players normally avoid travelling across without building a makeshift bridge, but the new swimming mechanic encourages players to dive right in. Moreover, various watercraft reportedly helps with mobility.

There's a new world to explore in #FortniteChapter2



Have you found everything yet? pic.twitter.com/Ga4Pi3JWkr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 17, 2019

Another entertaining addition to the gameplay is the fishing pole. These can be easily acquired thanks to the abundance of waterways. Its primary function is to allow players to fish out one of four items: a Flopper, a Slurpfish, random weapons and a bundle of materials. The first two can be used as healing items.

Meanwhile, what the game does not specify is the ability to pull players using the fishing pole. It can be used to force opponents out of cover or pull a teammate away from gunfire. However, it does not work on downed characters.

More Fun, Less Grind.



Check out the brand new #FortniteChapter2 - Season 1 Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/k7GP7f2yz8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019

"Fortnite" Chapter 2 now lets player carry downed allies, but it apparently works on opponents as well. This opens up more gameplay mechanics and possibilities, which will keep fans entertained until the next season arrives. Sources believe there could be more hidden mechanics and Easter eggs, which will be discovered soon.