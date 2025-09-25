Forza Horizon 6 has finally been confirmed. Xbox unveiled the long-rumoured title during its Tokyo Game Show broadcast on 25 September 2025. The reveal followed an early Instagram advertisement that leaked hours before the event. The teaser confirmed Japan as the next Horizon Festival location, answering years of speculation.

The trailer featured striking imagery such as a maneki-neko lucky cat, a butterfly, and Mount Fuji. These visuals hinted strongly at a Japanese setting. With the confirmation that the new entry will arrive in 2026, anticipation has surged among fans worldwide. The big question now is how Playground Games will deliver on these promises.

Forza Horizon 6 Release Window

Microsoft confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 will launch in 2026, as per IGN. The announcement aligns with Phil Spencer's earlier confirmation of a new Forza title for that year.

The game will debut on PC and Xbox Series X|S systems. PlayStation 5 players will also receive access, though only after launch. This staggered schedule marks a departure from the series' usual exclusivity within the Xbox ecosystem.

For many fans, this signals a new approach for Microsoft's flagship racing series.

Forza Horizon 6 Teaser

The Forza Horizon 6 teaser first appeared through an accidental Instagram leak. Hours later, the official broadcast confirmed details during the Tokyo Game Show.

The short clip included a Japanese maneki-neko figurine, a butterfly revealing the Japanese word 'レジェンド' (Legend), and the iconic Mount Fuji. Engine sounds soon followed, confirming that the Horizon Festival was heading east.

The full reveal aired on 25 September 2025 at 7 p.m. JST, with Xbox stating: 'The Horizon Festival is heading to Japan. Coming 2026. Wishlist now!' The symbolic trailer, though brief, gave fans a clear sense of the setting and tone.

Where Could You Play Forza Horizon 6?

At launch, Forza Horizon 6 will be available on Xbox consoles and Windows PC. Players will also be able to purchase the game digitally under Xbox Play Anywhere, granting access on both platforms with a single purchase.

Xbox confirmed that the game will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass library at launch. PlayStation 5 players can expect a release at a later stage, though no exact date has been shared. This broader availability reflects Microsoft's wider strategy of expanding access beyond its own hardware.

What Fans Can Expect From Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 will finally bring players to Japan, a setting that has topped community requests since Horizon 2. The map will blend dense Tokyo streets with rural landscapes, including Mount Fuji. Developers also confirmed the return of seasonal changes, a core feature since Horizon 4.

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, said: 'The teams at Playground Games and Turn 10 have poured their hearts into Forza Horizon 6, bringing Japan to life like never before'.

'This has been the most-requested location since the very first game and we can't wait to share more next year,' he added via The Verge.

Art Director Don Arceta explained that lessons from previous titles shaped this new entry. He noted how technical progress finally made Japan possible. Arceta also revealed that Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels DLC directly inspired Tokyo's elevated road network in the new game.

With its highly requested setting, expanded platform reach, and returning features, Forza Horizon 6 is shaping up to be a milestone release in the series.