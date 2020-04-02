Adam Schlesinger, the lead singer of the band Fountains of Wayne, lost his battle to COVID-19 at the age of 52.

The frontman has reportedly been receiving medical treatment for over a week after he tested positive for COVID-19. His family previously revealed that his condition has been improving after he was hooked up to a ventilator and sedated to help his recovery.

"He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support," reads the family's prior statement shared by fellow Fountains of Wayne member Chris Collingwood.

In addition to his work with Fountains of Wayne, especially the 2003 hit "Stacey's Mom," the Grammy and Emmy-winning songwriter is also known for his work as the executive music producer for The CW show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." He wrote the show's theme "Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal," which won him an Emmy Award.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna shared a touching tribute on social media. She remembered him as someone who was "so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate."

"I love that guy. I love all the memories...I'm devastated for his family, for his kids, for Alexis, for Steven, for his CXG family, for the many, many who loved him."

Schlesinger also took home a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for his work on "A Stephen Colbert Christmas." He also co-wrote the catchy song to the movie "That Thing You Do!" Tom Hanks, who has since recovered from COVID-19, starred in the film. The actor mourned the singer's passing in a tweet.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Other celebrities also shared their tribute for Schlesinger including Elijah Wood, Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom. The singer's friends and other acquaintances also mourned his passing.

"I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable," Bloom tweeted.

Ugh. Heartbreaking to hear about Adam Schlesinger having passed. Such a brilliant songwriter. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 1, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. What a talent, what a loss. Sending all the love to his family, loved ones, Bloom and the entire Crazy Ex-Girlfriend extended family. https://t.co/XPkYGu6HzD — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2020

Adam Schlesinger, a genius and a friend. So many of the most wonderful memories of the last few years were with Adam. This isnâ€™t fair. pic.twitter.com/X23ejVXMWO — dan gregor (@gregorcorp) April 2, 2020

Schlesinger joined other musicians who died from COVID-19. Country singer Joe Diffie, 61, Alan Merril, co-writers of the Joan Jett banger "I Love Rock and Roll," and Jazz singer and saxophonist Manu Dibango, 86, are among the celebrity casualties of the deadly disease.