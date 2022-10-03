Sony just announced three free games for PlayStation console owners who are members of PlayStation Plus. These include "Hot Wheels Unleashed," "Injustice 2," and "Superhot."

"PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium members can add these three titles to their game library from Tuesday, October 4 until Monday, October 31," the company wrote on the PlayStation Blog. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for October will be announced later this month.

'Hot Wheels Unleashed' (PS4, PS5)

In this arcade simulator based on the Hot Wheels universe, players can collect, build, and race their ride. Earn new vehicles and then use them on the racetrack to compete against up to 12 other players online or race side-by-side with friends on split-screen.

"Hot Wheels Unleashed" will even let players attempt to design their own course. Both within and outside the track editor, players can create stunning layouts such as an amusement park for races using advertising loops, unique boosters, obstacles, and special elements, which can then be posted online for other players to try.

'Injustice 2' (PS4)

"Injustice 2" offers the largest lineup of superhumans from the DC universe brought by the Mortal Kombat creators. Choose from twisted versions of well-known heroes and supervillains, then transport epic-scale combat to breathtaking places all over the world.

There's also a story-driven single-player campaign where gamers play as Batman as they battle against Superman's rule. Players may also engage in multiplayer battles both locally and online. After each game, players will receive equipment to outfit, personalize, and develop their roster.

'Superhot' (PS4)

'Superhot' is a first-person shooter in which time only moves when the player moves, blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unrestrained mayhem. There are no health bars that regenerate and no strategically arranged ammunition drops. It is simply the player, who is the last one left, outgunned and outnumbered, trying to shoot, slash, and move amid a hail of slow-motion bullets while collecting the weapons of fallen foes. The sleek, understated visual style of "Superhot" makes it easier to focus on what matters most: the gameplay's fluidity and the dramatic beauty of the fight.