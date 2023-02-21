Samsung is at the forefront of the foldable phones segment. The Korean brand's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldable devices are more popular among users than foldable handsets from other manufacturers. In the meantime, smartphone giants including Google and OnePlus are gearing up to make their foray into the foldable phone market.

Now, it looks like Samsung is sparing no effort in a bid to stay ahead of its competitors and tighten its grip on the foldable market segment. In line with this, the Korean tech giant's mobile division is reportedly planning to team up with China's BOE. As part of this collaboration, BOE will supply Samsung with high-end displays including foldable panels.

Notably, BOE has previously provided rigid displays for Samsung's mid-range phones, as well as Galaxy smartwatches. However, the Chinese electronic components producer has never supplied the Korean tech giant with high-end displays yet. This is reportedly on the verge of changing as Samsung wants to diversify its list of existing display partners.

This piece of information comes from IT Home (via Korean media SBS Biz). Furthermore, the report suggests BOE will not only supply foldable panels for the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones, but also for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 models. To those unaware, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 aren't likely to see the light of day until next year.

This seems wishful given that Samsung hasn't even tested BOE's ability to meet deadlines and its quality standards when it comes to supplying foldable panels. So, the company will probably team up with BOE once before signing a long-term commitment. Alternatively, Samsung might agree to a long-term commitment without first testing the waters because its desperate to diversify its supply chain.

It doesn't look like Samsung and BOE have signed any long-term commitment regarding the Korean company's requirement for high-end displays yet. For now, Samsung Electronics is getting foldable panels from Samsung Display. So, it is safe to say if BOE becomes one of the company's foldable panels suppliers, the Display arm will see a major drop in sales.

In the meantime, Samsung Display is reportedly helping Google launch its first-ever foldable phone dubbed the Pixel Fold. Aside from this, the display division continues to sign up with more partners. As a result, Samsung Display might have reached its foldable panel production capacity. The mobile division could be planning to diversify its supply chain to enable Samsung Display to honour its contracts with Google and other companies.