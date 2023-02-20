Samsung announced Android 13-based One UI 5.1 not long ago. The Korean tech giant unveiled it alongside its Galaxy S23 series trio at the Unpacked 2023 event. The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were the first smartphones to get the One UI 5.1.

Eventually, Samsung rolled out the update to a myriad of other handsets. However, rolling out updates too frequently has its downsides. That said, some Galaxy devices have started facing battery health issues after receiving the One UI 5.1 upgrade. In other words, the One UI 5.1 update comprises a slew of battery-related issues.

Taking to Samsung's official forum, some users reported that their smartphone's battery life has significantly declined after they updated to One UI 5.1. Several users have conveyed similar issues on other social media platforms. As if that weren't enough, multiple individuals claim their phones are heating up after getting the One UI 5.1 update.

Apparently, these issues are more common among Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series users. According to SamMobile, their readers have reported the same issue to them. Regrettably, it is still unclear what's causing the Galaxy S23 to heat up and consume more battery.

Also, it is worth mentioning here that Galaxy S23 users did not face any battery-related issues before the One UI 5.1 update. A Reddit user claims (via SamMobile) the Samsung keyboard and other Samsung apps consume battery at an alarming pace. Notably, users have reported the problem to Samsung multiple times.

Anyone else getting terrible battery drain on One UI 5.1 on Galaxy S22 Ultra? pic.twitter.com/yQ6eggDxvE — TechBytes2021 (@techbytes2023) February 16, 2023

However, the Korean smartphone giant is still mum on its plan to provide troubleshooting steps and hasn't given an appropriate answer yet. This is a frustrating experience for those who shelled out a lot of money to get their hands on Samsung's newest flagship smartphones.

This issue could be related to some incompatible hardware. It might be due to some components not working properly on the One UI 5.1 software updates. Samsung is likely to issue an official statement regarding what's causing this battery life-related issue in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Samsung's live chat recommends Galaxy S23 users clear the cache and data for Samsung apps including Samsung Keyboard, and then restart the device to fix the issue. However, this erases the layouts and custom languages you may have set up. So, switching to another keyboard seems to be a more practical solution to this problem at the moment.