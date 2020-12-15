The coronavirus-induced lockdown gave Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade the chance to spend more time with one another, and the couple got to know each other better. Union recently revealed that Dwayne also closely watched as she dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and confessed that it had been "hard."

In an episode of Facebook Watch's "Peace of Mind with Taraji" hosted by fellow actress Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade, Union spoke about being a rape survivor and the PTSD that she endured in the years following the horrific incident.

"For whatever reason, every time I talk about being a rape survivor, people are like [gasp] and then they forget. We are so conditioned that we know what someone looks like who has suffered from PTSD, we believe we know what rape victims look like and it's not me," the 48-year-old told Henson and Jade.

The actress was raped at gunpoint by a stranger in the Payless store where she worked the summer before starting her sophomore year of college at UCLA.

Though Wade already knew about the sexual assault, quarantining with him put Union in a vulnerable mental space. She recalled about the experience: "I think it has been hard during the quarantine because we are in the same space."

"I have not been home in any kind of consistent way since I have been an adult, so just getting to know my husband, which sounds crazy, I was like, 'Oh, every day, every day you're going to be here, okay ahh yeah I guess this is healthy,' " she added.

The "Bring It On" actress, who has been going to therapy since she was 19, said she felt "a little bit more naked, exposed" in front of her husband. She said: "Because I am just on Zoom with the therapist and I can hear the household, and then the doors open and...there is not enough space, you know what I mean, and that kind of worries me sometimes. You know when people are like, 'You gotta keep the mystery about yourself. Don't tell him everything.' I'm like, 'Well, s--- then, the pandemic, you got the whole thing.'"

She continued, "So you have to find out: 'Do you love me for all of...the baggage?' You get worried that maybe you have revealed too much and you're going to scare them away because damaged women aren't supposed to be lovable."

Union and Wade dated for more than four years before they finally tied the knot in 2014. The actress also became a stepmother to his three children: Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 18, Xavier Zechariah, 7, and Zaya, 13, who recently came out as a trans person and revealed that she identifies as female.

Wade and Union welcomed their first child, daughter Kaavia James, in 2018 via surrogacy.

Wade recently opened up about Zaya's experience of coming out and how the couple was coping with all the speculations around her identity.

"Zaya's peace is non-negotiable. As Zaya gathered more language, she was able to tell us about her identity. She was able to tell us about her sexuality. She was able to tell us 'I'm trans,'" Union revealed.

The television personality also revealed that Zaya felt "outed" after a picture from her birthday celebration that was posted on social media was dissected on certain blogs. The teenager told Gabrielle: "I've come out a few times. I came out to my teacher in third grade, and then when you guys posted that picture of me in Chicago at my birthday party."

Zaya Wade had made her first red carpet appearance as a transgender girl at the 2020 Truth Awards, weeks after the player revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she has decided to come out of the closet.