How many of you haven't still got over the fact that HBO's "Game of Thrones" is over? Do you think it ended too soon? Well, George R. R. Martin, also known as GRRM, the acclaimed author of the book series behind the mega-hit fantasy show, thinks it did.

In an interview with Fast Company, GRRM made the shocking revelation. He did not shy away in talking about the power struggle between him and producers of the television adaptation of his books. The American novelist is celebrated for his book series "A Song of Ice and Fire," the original inspiration behind fictional continents Westeros, Essos and the entire "Game of Thrones" universe.

In his interview, he opened up about the conflicts and traumatic impact he had as the original creator.

"It can be... traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don't match, and you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict," he revealed as quoted by The Sun.

While GRRM is still writing the final books, the television adaptation of the story came to an end earlier this year. The final season received mixed reviews and enormous backlash from the fans who felt that the ending was rushed.

The 71-year-old author did not shy from revealing that the showrunners were not completely following the manuscript. "The [final] series has been... not completely faithful." And he went on to make another shocking revelation. If the authors had followed his story, "it would have to run another five seasons."

What more? The creative differences may have also impacted to characters' screen time.

"You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to 'Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let's give him a lot more stuff to do," he added.

Nevertheless, "Game of Thrones" recently won 12 Emmy awards out of 32 nominations, raking in an all-important win for this year's Outstanding Drama series.

Meanwhile, GRRM is currently working on the sixth novel of the series "The Winds of Winter." This happens to be the penultimate novel in the series that takes the readers farther north and mark the first appearance of Others. The release date for the novel is yet to be announced.