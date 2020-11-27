Gemma Collins found the courage to talk about the heartbreaking miscarriages she went through after Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shared that she and Prince Harry lost their second child in July.

In an op-ed, the former "Suits" star revealed that she felt a cramp and knew that something was wrong. They later learned while in the hospital that she had a miscarriage. She did not say how far along she was into her pregnancy at the time. Markle admitted that she longs to comfort others who experienced the unbearable pain of losing a child.

In response to Markle's story, Collins shared that she cried as the royal's "sadness and grief leapt out of the page" along with her "desire to comfort other women who have been through the same heartbreak."

"I am one of those women. Because like you, I also had a miscarriage in July – one of the ten or twenty women in a room of a hundred that you wrote about who will know the particular pain of losing a longed-for baby," the "Towie" star wrote for The Sun.

Collins said it was her third miscarriage after trying hard to have a baby for "nearly a decade now." Just like Markle, hers also started with sharp cramps which surprised her especially since she did not know she was even pregnant. She shrugged the pain off as symptoms from a heavy period and "tried to push on for days" until her sister forced her to call a doctor. She later learned that she had a miscarriage.

"In a single instant, I learned that I'd been carrying a baby and lost it, meaning that once again I found my longstanding dreams of motherhood shattered into pieces," the 39-year old said.

Collins, who suffers from polycystic ovaries, had her first miscarriage eight years ago. She recalled the unbearable cramps that forced her to give birth to her four-and-a-half-month-old baby on her landing and the baby died in front of her eyes.

"In your article, you talk about the unbearable grief so many of us have felt but so few of us feel able to talk about. After that terrible first miscarriage, I cried buckets of tears in private but in public, I felt I had to put on a big Gemma Collins brave face," she continued adding that no one would ever think that she was grieving.

"Now, looking back, I realise that it would have helped if I'd been more open, and allowed more people to ask if I was ok. That's why I think it's really powerful that you've shared your experience. It doesn't matter if you're in the public eye or married to a Prince, miscarriages don't discriminate, and the pain is the same for us all," the TV star continued.

Collins said she is not giving up her hopes to become a mother one day despite going through three miscarriages. She also sent her well-wishes to Markle and Prince Harry and is positive that Archie will have a sibling in the future too.