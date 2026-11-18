Generation Z gamers are the most likely to rearrange their work or school schedules for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, with 13% saying they plan to make changes ahead of its release on 19 November, according to a new survey.

PCMag, a US technology publication, commissioned market research firm YouGov Plc to survey 2,024 American adults online between 23 and 27 October 2026. Of those surveyed, 1,154 qualified as gamers.

Overall, 8% of adult gamers said they intended to take paid leave or adjust their schedules to play the game. The findings suggest that an estimated 12.5 million US adult gamers could make such changes.

Gen Z Gamers Most Likely to Rearrange Their Schedules

Among the adult gamers surveyed, Generation Z recorded the highest proportion planning to change their schedules for the release, at 13%. As the survey covered adults aged 18 and over, its findings reflect only the adult portion of Generation Z.

Male gamers were also slightly more likely than female gamers to change their schedules, at 9% and 7%, respectively. Both figures refer to respondents who qualified as gamers, rather than the wider US adult population.

Survey Estimates 12.5 Million Gamers Could Change Their Plans

The overall 8% figure includes respondents planning to take paid leave, as well as those intending to change their working or school hours. The breakdown showed that 3% planned to take two or more days off, while another 3% intended to take one full day. A further 2% said they would take half a day off or adjust their hours.

The 12.5 million estimate was calculated using the US Census Bureau's 2025 adult population figure of approximately 269.8 million, an estimated 57.02% share of adults who play games and an adjusted survey figure of 8.15% for those planning schedule changes. It represents stated intentions extrapolated to the adult population, not confirmed leave bookings.

Most US Adults Do Not Plan to Play GTA VI at Launch

The survey found that 68% of all US adults did not intend to play Grand Theft Auto VI when it launches. This figure covers the full adult sample, including people who did not identify as gamers.

Among respondents who qualified as gamers, 14% said they planned to fit the game into their normal routines, while another 4% intended to reserve their evenings or weekends for playing. The figures distinguish casual play from respondents planning to change their schedules or take leave.

GTA VI Arrives 13 Years After Previous Mainline Release

Grand Theft Auto VI is the first new mainline entry in Rockstar Games' franchise since Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in September 2013. The developer has scheduled the sixth instalment for Thursday, 19 November 2026, more than 13 years after the previous game's release.

The new game returns to Vice City, a fictional city inspired by Miami, within the fictional state of Leonida. The story centres on Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Lucia is the franchise's first female lead protagonist in a mainline, story-driven Grand Theft Auto game.

Rockstar has confirmed versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Microsoft has also announced that the game will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One from launch day, allowing players to stream it rather than play a native Xbox One version. No PC version has been confirmed for the 19 November release.