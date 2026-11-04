A man who was overheard defending his decision to take time off work for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI has received support online, with fellow gamers insisting that waiting 13 years for a new instalment is more than enough reason to book a few days away from the office. The incident was shared by a Reddit user who recounted overhearing an exchange between a couple while having dinner with his wife.

According to the post, the woman appeared surprised by how much time her partner had requested off, questioning why he needed so many days away from work for a video game. 'You took how much time off? For a videogame?!' she reportedly asked. Her partner was quick to defend his decision, responding: 'You don't understand, I've been waiting 13 years for this!'

The Redditor admitted wanting to interrupt the conversation and take the man's side but ultimately decided against it because he was 'far too awkward lol'. Instead, he decided to share a message for the unidentified gamer, addressing him directly in the post: 'Just wanted to say if that guy is in this sub. I feel you bro.' The post struck a chord with fellow gaming enthusiasts, many of whom understand why fans would want to clear their schedules for Rockstar Games' highly anticipated release.

GTA 6 Fans Are Already Booking Time Off Work

For many fans, taking time off is not simply about spending a few extra hours playing a video game. It is about finally experiencing the next chapter of a franchise that has kept players waiting for more than a decade.

GTA VI is officially scheduled to arrive on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, marking the first mainline instalment since GTA V launched in September 2013. The sequel will take players back to Vice City, with protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos at the centre of a new criminal adventure.

The excitement has become so widespread that employers are already seeing an unusual interest in annual leave around the game's launch.According to an October report by human resources platform BambooHR, paid time-off requests for 19 November were nearly 13% higher than those recorded for comparable dates in 2024 and 2025.

Its survey of 1,530 full-time US workers also found that 18% of salaried employees planned to take the day off specifically for the release. The figure increased to 32% among Gen Z workers and 27% among millennials.

Meanwhile, a separate survey commissioned by gaming and media company GameSquare found that 39% of 1,000 employed US gamers intended to request time off in advance to play GTA VI. Another 36% said they would consider calling in sick instead, according to a report by Fast Company published on 20 October.

Millions of Workers Could Skip the Office for GTA 6 Release

The enthusiasm is not limited to American players. Research highlighted by CharlieHR and reported by Workplace Journal found that approximately 2.1 million UK employees, equivalent to 7% of workers, expected to book 19 November off for the game's launch.

For particularly devoted fans, a single day might not be enough. Fast Company reported that some employees were planning extended breaks to make the most of the release. One worker, identified by the pseudonym Jake, said he had arranged to take 19 and 20 November off, giving himself a four-day weekend to play.

Another gamer, software engineer Bud Burruss, reportedly planned to take five days off during the week before Thanksgiving. These plans suggest that the release is being treated as more than an ordinary gaming launch, with some players organising their work schedules months in advance.

Gamers Understand the Excitement

The restaurant encounter shared on Reddit appears to capture a conversation that plenty of gaming enthusiasts might recognise. While the original poster did not reveal the couple's identities or disclose how many days the man had requested off, his message was enough to earn him a show of solidarity from people who understand the anticipation surrounding the sequel.

One commenter said, 'Yep. I had to explain to my girlfriend that I've waited 13 years for this game. I was at the midnight release for GTA V. It's a historic thing for those of us in the gaming community.'

Some believe it's a strong indicator of where a relationship is headed: 'This game is going to make a lot of people realise their partners do not care about their interests. I am suspecting I may be one of them. Everytime I talk about how excited I am my GF rolls her eyes, but I'm always excited for things shes interested in.'

For those who have followed the franchise since GTA V, the wait has been exceptionally long. The prospect of finally exploring a new version of Vice City has made the November release a major event for the gaming community.

Some people might struggle to understand why anyone would sacrifice several days of work for a video game. But for fans who have spent 13 years waiting for the next chapter, the stranger's explanation might be all the justification they need.

And as the Redditor put it, sometimes all a fellow gamer needs to hear is: 'I feel you bro.'