George and Amal Clooney are touted as one of the most good-looking celeb couples, but their love story is even better.

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith, George Clooney gushed about his wife Amal and admitted that having her in his life "changed everything" for him. The Hollywood heartthrob, who is currently promoting his new Netflix film "Midnight Sky" which he wrote and directed, also recalled his out of the blue proposal during which he waited 20 minutes on his knee.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question," the 59-year-old said.

Harry, Meghan's guests George, Amal Clooney 'didn't know' them during royal wedding Read more

The Hollywood heartthrob, who tied the knot with Amal in 2014, added: "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

Clooney made headlines when he got engaged to Amal Alamuddin in April 2014, as it happened just six months after they met, and also seemed unusual of the actor who repeatedly claimed that he would never get married. He went on to marry the human rights barrister at a lavish Italian wedding in September that year.

However, the "Gravity" actor was never planning to pop the question and ended up on his knee for 20 minutes after his sudden proposal waiting for Amal to say yes. George recalled about the "out of the blue" proposal: "I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.'"

George and Amal are now parents to three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, but the Oscar-winner reveals that becoming parents was also not a part of the plan. "We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?' We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They're like, 'You got a baby boy!' and I was like, 'Baby boy, fantastic!' And they go, 'And you got another one there,'" he recalled.

The filmmaker further joked: "I was like 'I was up for one. I'm old.'"

Clooney is currently spending a lot of time with Amal and their children at their home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a huge part of that is household chores. He said: "It's been a while since I've done 15 loads of laundry in a day and mop floors, all these doors over here I stained. I felt like my mother in 1964, because she had two kids and no help."

While people across the world had to resort to cutting their own hair with salons closed amid the pandemic, the actor revealed that it was nothing new for him. Clooney had been cutting his own hair for 25 years, and that too with a flowbee. "My hair is really like straw. So it's easy to cut, can't really make too many mistakes. So years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee," he said.

After a skeptical interviewer Tracy Smith exclaimed "You did not," the actor famous for his salt and pepper hair insisted: "The thing with the vacuum cleaner and clippers, yeah. I still have it. My haircuts take, literally, two minutes. "