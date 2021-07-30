George Clooney and his wife Amal are said to be pregnant four years after they welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.

The couple has reportedly already shared the exciting news during a dinner party with Amal's family at the actor's favourite Italian restaurant Il Gatto Nero on July 4. A source claimed that "George was giddy with excitement and couldn't wait to tell everyone" and that their news was "met with well-wishes all around."

"George was so proud, and Amal was glowing. The buzz is they're having twins again," a source told OK! Magazine adding that the 43-year-old human rights lawyer is already starting to show her baby bump as she is "past her first trimester."

"She's already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know," the insider said.

The pregnancy is said to be something that they thought would not happen given Amal's age. But it is something that they both want so they are looking forward to expanding their family.

"It's so exciting. George has been open about wanting more kids, so getting two at once would be ideal!" the source continued and noted that the couple's 4-year-old twins are also excited to have siblings.

"They told the twins on their [June 6] birthday. Ella's been begging for a baby sister, so they're all hoping for at least one little girl. But, of course, they'll be happy either way, as long as the babies are healthy," the insider shared.

To prepare for their babies' arrival, George and Amal are reportedly setting up a new nursery at their Los Angeles home, which used to be the 60-year-old Hollywood star's bachelor pad. He has since "turned it into the ultimate family compound." Now they are hard at work adding a huge nursery and they have been at it for three years, according to the source.

Reports about Amal's pregnancy came after she and George splurged £90,000 on a two-story playhouse for their kids, which included a life-sized giraffe and zip wire. It is a mini-version of their main home. As for the pregnancy, the couple has yet to publicly confirm if they are expecting twins or not.