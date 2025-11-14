Hayley Williams, the popular frontwoman of Paramore, officially confirmed her solo world tour— 2026 Bachelorette Party, which is quickly emerging as one of the year's most anticipated live events. This marks her first solo global tour, staged in support of her latest album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

It kicks off on 27 March 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia and winds its way across multiple continents before wrapping up on 30 June 2026 in Dublin. The 36-year-old American singer and her team partnered with Openstage to handle ticket distribution. She chose this platform to give fans the best chance at securing tickets, as it has a system that blocks bots and scalpers.

Unexpected Presale Rush Leaves Fans Many Disappointed

The demand for tickets still exploded far beyond the number of available seats, however. Despite many fans being able to register for the presale on 11 November 2025, thousands were still left disheartened after missing out during the presale schedule, Syracuse.com reported.

Chaos erupted as fans attempted to access Openstage to claim their unique codes for the 14 November presale. For most, the only message they saw was the dreaded: 'You were not selected,' signalling that all available codes had already been claimed.

While the presale's outcome left many fans disappointed, it's far from the end of the road for tickets. In fact, missing out on the initial presale could turn out to be a blessing: Hayley Williams has announced additional show dates and cities for her 2026 Bachelorette Party world tour, giving fans more chances to secure tickets. Likewise, this new set of shows could offer an even better experience, giving fans who missed the first presale a fortunate second chance.

Where You Can Still Buy Hayley Williams Tickets

In any case, if you are a fan who did not get a presale code, there are still reliable places where you can secure tickets. These are also safe sites that will protect you from falling into the traps of scalpers or inflated prices.

One of the legitimate options is the verified resale platforms, such as Vivid Seats, that currently have listings for almost all of Hayley Williams's Bachelorette Party tour stops. Fans can find variable pricing based on location and demand.

This ticket resale company also offers a Buyer Guarantee, which helps protect buyers against counterfeit or invalid tickets, making it a reliable choice for those looking to make purchases after the initial sale. Additionally, first-time buyers can also enjoy a big discount by applying the 'SYRACUSE20' discount code at checkout.

They will save £15.20 ($20) on orders of more than £151.97 ($200). Aside from Vivid Seats, limited tickets are also available through StubHub and SeatGeek. Surely, missing the presale does not mean missing 'Hayley Williams at a Bachelorette Party' as several official outlets still offer opportunities to buy tickets through resale.