Nintendo Switch 3 may be coming sooner than expected, even though the Nintendo Switch 2 only launched globally on June 5, 2025.

Reports from gaming sources shared that the next-generation hybrid console is in early development, with industry analysts suggesting that Intel may have already secured a key role in powering it.

By collaborating with new tech partners, Nintendo may once again be planning to 'switch things up'.

Nintendo Switch 3's Possible Specs and Features

The rumour began when KeyBanc Capital Markets senior research analyst John Vinh briefly mentioned Intel's potential involvement in Nintendo Switch 3 during a report on Intel Corp's stock performance.

According to Polygon, Vinh claimed that Intel had won the GPU gaming socket for the console using its advanced 17A semiconductor process, which is a major hardware upgrade for Nintendo's next hybrid system.

Notably, Intel's 18A chipmaking process combines advanced transistors and cutting-edge architecture to improve performance, efficiency, and processing power. If true, the move could give Nintendo Switch 3 stronger graphics and smoother gameplay, while maintaining the compact, portable design the brand is known for.

Neither Intel nor Nintendo has commented on the report, which raised eyebrows across the gaming world.

Nintendo Switch 2 is powered by a custom NVIDIA processor, the same company behind the Tegra chip used in the original Switch. If the rumours are true, switching to Intel is a major shift for Nintendo.

However, Gaming Bible noted that there have been reports of a potential Intel-NVIDIA collaboration, which could explain why both companies are linked to Nintendo's long-term console plans. Analysts believe the partnership could bring together Intel's chip technology and NVIDIA's graphical innovations, a flexibility Nintendo would benefit from in its future devices.

Still, experts caution that the information remains speculative until official confirmation is released.

What We Know So Far on Nintendo Switch 3's Release and Price

There have been no confirmed details on when Nintendo Switch 3 would be released or its pricing. KeyBanc's report remains unverified, though it aligns with Nintendo's usual development timeline.

Given that the Nintendo Switch 2 is still in its launch phase, it's likely that the official information on the Switch 3 won't emerge for several more years.

Still, that hasn't stopped fans and analysts from imagining what's next for Nintendo Switch 3's features: 4k resolution, faster loading times, improved Joy-Con durability, and even expanded online capabilities.

While several fans reacted to rumours in excitement, some were echoing 'fatigue'. In the Polygon report, gamers were frustrated that they barely had time to enjoy the Switch 2 before discussions about its successor began. As of today, Nintendo Switch 2's release covered major territories only, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, North America, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and South Korea.

Others argue that Nintendo should focus on improving the Switch 2's early software lineup before shifting attention to a new console. A few have even joked that rumours about the Switch 4 will probably start before Nintendo Switch 3 is officially announced.

For now, players are encouraged to enjoy the latest generation while keeping an eye on the horizon.