Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, revealed her baby bump for the first time as she shared pictures from a stunning black-and-white pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram account.

Gigi Hadid shared a gorgeous photo of herself flaunting her huge baby bump on Wednesday, and captioned it: "growin an angel." The picture showed her resting on her knees as she cradled her baby bump. The photograph was followed by a series of monochrome snaps of Gigi posing in sheer outfits that displayed her silhouette.

In the second post, the 25-year-old simply wrote: "7.26.20." The post had two pictures of Gigi posing in an elegant sheer outfit featuring a ruffle pattern. The supermodel had her hands extended in one of the pictures, and held together at her back in the other.

She was wearing the same look in the pictures in her third post as well. The 25-year-old had her long hair styled in gorgeous curls, which beautifully covered her face in one of the pictures. "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!" Gigi captioned the pictures. She also shared the pictures on her Instagram stories, along with a short clip from the photoshoot session.

Gigi has been receiving wonderful reactions to her photoshoot. Her mother Yolanda Hadid commented a red heart emoji on one of the posts. Fellow model Ashley Graham called the images "stunning," adding that the pregnancy is "one of the best feelings in the world!"

Karlie Kloos commented "Absolutely stunning," while Queer Eye's Tan France wrote: "WOW. THESE ARE BEAUTIFUL, G!"

The photoshoot comes a month after the model, who is expecting to welcome her baby next month, opened up about her pregnancy journey, and the reason she kept it hidden for several months until the news broke in May.

During an Instagram Live session in July, the mom-to-be had said: "I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments."

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she added.

Gigi also stressed that she choose to didn't make a big announcement of her pregnancy as she felt it wouldn't be right amid current world events like the coronavirus outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said.

"And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," the model noted.