Gwen Stefani is asking for some space away from Blake Shelton after the country singer has become too clingy lately, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, that Shelton's clingy ways are starting to annoy Stefani. The former husband of Miranda Lambert has allegedly become like an overgrown puppy that needs tender love and attention.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Gwen misses the old, independent Blake, not this clingy version of him who won't leave her alone and gets all antsy if she so much as leaves to go grocery shopping without him. It's sweet in a way, but she wants them to take a little step back and get the spark back."

The tipster also suggested that Gwen Stefani also hates the fact that Blake Shelton shared their personal issues with Kelly Clarkson, who also served as a coach in "The Voice." The "American Idol" alum reportedly sides with the "God Gave Me You" crooner most of the time since that is the only side of the story that she is aware of.

The unidentified informant added, "The ideal scenario would be for Blake to spend more time on the Oklahoma farm while she hankers down in L.A., but he's not keen on that. All he wants is family time with Gwen."

Gwen Stefani has yet to comment on the claims that she is turned off by Blake Shelton's clingy ways. So, avid followers of the Hollywood couple should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Shelton revealed, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, that his career might take a "backset" to his wife and stepsons as he is loving his present married life above all else. Stefani's husband shared, "Look, I love music, and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids, and it's just a new phase of my life."

Blake Shelton added, "I'm having fun putting out songs when I feel like it, and luckily the record label allows me to do that. They always support it when I do it, and my stupid ideas of doing a '90s country video — they're always on board, and because of that, we have a 'God's Country' once in a while or a 'Happy Anywhere.'"

For starters, Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021 following their respective splits from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively. The pair has been going strong ever since.